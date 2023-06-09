Cruise ships might come in different shapes and sizes, but all lines share one common goal when it comes to cruising: having fun.

With a wide array of activities onboard -- from dancing and deck parties, to game shows and water slides -- having fun on a cruise ship is easy. Still, some passengers go above and beyond in their quest for fun on a cruise, seizing all the amusement to be had at sea.

Here are 10 people who nailed cruise ship fun, and made the most out of their vacations.