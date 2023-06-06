Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas returns to Southampton for a series of thrill-seeking sailings (skydiving, anyone?) from May 6, 2022 and it is unlike any other ship based in the UK this summer.

The 4,190-passenger vessel deck plan shows it replete with fun, innovative features like the indoor skydiving, robot bartenders and virtual balconies first introduced on its sister, Quantum of the Seas.

Anthem of the Seas location is Southampton, and although it was only here for a partial season last summer -- and only offering round-UK cruises -- this summer itineraries include northern Europe, Spain, the Canary Islands and the Western Mediterranean.

The fun-filled ship is guaranteed to offer Brits -- including families with children -- an exhilarating taste of Royal Caribbean’s signature fun at sea.

Here are nine reasons we're excited about Anthem of the Seas return to UK shores.

1. You can skydive at sea

While you won't have to jump off a plane 13,000 feet in the air, you can challenge yourself with Anthem of the Seas' RipCord by iFly. The skydiving simulator is an enclosed wind tunnel on the top deck that lets daring cruisers -- jumpsuit, goggles and all -- soar up to 23 feet in the air. Once inside, you'll have a total of two minutes with an instructor. Try to hold your balance for eye-popping views off the back of the ship. For anyone who loves adventure, RipCord by iFly is not to be missed. You'll need reservations to ensure your spot, but one "flight" is free for every passenger.

2. Rock Out to Queen

If you love rock music and a stomping good show, you'll enjoy the popular West End musical "We Will Rock You," offered in Anthem's Royal Theater. The show, which first debuted in London's Dominion Theatre in 2002, is a 90-minute extravaganza of Queen's greatest hits (plus a few lesser-known songs), while the story of Bohemians seeking to restore the power of rock 'n' roll unfolds.

3. See what the ship looks like from 300 feet above sea

Don't worry; there's no action-packed task to obtain these views (although, a fear of heights could hinder you). All you have to do is step into the North Star, a glass capsule with a mechanical arm that rises as high as Big Ben and extends over the side of the ship and is really very similar to the London Eye (if you have done that). Its jewel-like shape provides stunning 360-degree views -- especially on sea days. The ride is free, but we encourage you to reserve your spot early.

4. Order drinks from a robot bartender

Makr Shakr was the world’s first robotic bartending system when it debuted on Anthem of the Seas in 2015, and has been rolled out on a number of Royal Caribbean ships since. To experience an android-made cocktail, simply place your drinks order at the Bionic Bar via a tablet and the mechanical arm will mix your drink using a shaker, pour it into a cup and serve you. Gimmicky? Yes. Fun? Absolutely!

5. The most innovative restaurant at sea

Wonderland is for our money the most innovative restaurant at sea, using a molecular gastronomy style of cooking -- dry ice, unexpected flavors and aromas, tiny portions, dishes that aren't what they appear to be -- in a setting that's meant to be reminiscent of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. From the decor and the seating to the waiters (who aren't really waiters, more "guides") and the menu itself, Wonderland is designed to be fun, imaginative and quirky.

6. Ride bumper cars and roller skate at SeaPlex

Unleash your inner kid at the multi-deck SeaPlex amusement park. The multi-purpose venue offers a host of recreational activities, like roller-skating and bumper cars, as well as a food truck and floating DJ booth. You also can swing through the air with trapeze lessons or hang out at one of the upstairs lounges, stocked with Xbox video games, air hockey and more.

7. You'll be amazed by the shows in Two70

It's difficult to adequately describe this spectacular entertainment venue -- giant digital screens on robotic arms displaying colourful visual effects combined with pop music, live singers and acrobatic dancers. But, believe us, the result is an immensely enjoyable high-tech show. The main Two70 show on Anthem is "Spectra's Cabaret," in which "the Maestro and his Agents of Rhythm invite you to an electric multi-dimensional cabaret." During the day, Two70 is quieter, but in a fun twist while the ship sails out of Southampton, a full virtual orchestra will appear during high tea.

8. Spacious family suites

Royal Caribbean had family cruisers in mind when it designed its Quantum-class ships. We love the interconnected cabins that accommodate grandma and granddad, mum and dad, and the kids. Multigenerational cruisers on Anthem of the Seas can book three interconnected cabins, each with its own living space and bathrooms, to provide together (or quiet) time.

Cabins are connected via a vestibule and can sleep between eight and 10 people. Total square feet is a comfy 575, and when the balconies are combined, you get a whopping 216 square feet of outdoor space. Even those travelling with a smaller brood will like the Family Junior Suites, each with a half bath in addition to a full bath with bathtub -- a must for anyone travelling with toddlers. And yes, there are kids’ clubs, a large pool deck with kid-specific spaces and a massive movie screen.

9. Maiden calls and child-friendly sailings

With so much happening onboard, it's easy to forget that Anthem of the Seas is sailing some exciting itineraries this summer including to the Canary Islands, and the Western Mediterranean (with stops in Barcelona, Florence and Nice) and the breathtaking Norwegian fjords.

10. Eat at Jamie Oliver's Jamie's Italian restaurant

Yes, Anthem of the Seas is one of the only places in the world you can still eat at Jamie's Italian. It'll cost you, but if you are missing the "plank" -- boards filled with cured meats, cheeses, olives and capers or vegetables, designed to be shared as a starter -- you can get your fix here.