10 Reasons Why Celebrity Reflection is the Cruise Ship for You

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Celebrity Reflection, the latest ship in the Celebrity fleet, incorporates the best of the previous Solstice-class ships along with a few new features. With a multimillion-dollar art collection, elegant public areas, stellar dining options and entertainment that hits all the right notes, this ship is perfect for cruisers who appreciate a sophisticated yet relaxed big-ship cruising experience. Those with a little extra money to spend will appreciate the exclusive suite options that take the concept of 'modern luxury' to a whole new level. Read on to discover 10 reasons why Celebrity Reflection might be the ship for you.

1. Newest in the fleet

Reflection is the most recent addition to the Celebrity fleet and it still has that shiny, 'just out of the showroom' feeling. Everything onboard is sparkly and new, from the staterooms to the silverware, and therefore feels just that little bit more luxurious. Of course, there is one problem when you are sailing on such a beautiful ship: It is all too tempting to skip the ports in favor of a day onboard.

2. You love luxury and your kids

Celebrity Reflection proves that it's possible to cruise with kids and still enjoy the finer things in life. With an excellent activity program divided into age-appropriate groups, spacious cabins across all categories and staff that go out of their way to make kids feel welcome, children will enjoy this stylish cruising experience as much as their parents. For those traveling without children (and parents craving a break from the pitter patter of little feet), the adults-only pool areas and specialty dining venues are an added bonus.

3. It's a food-lovers fantasy

Whether you choose to treat yourself to a night at one of the many specialty restaurants or dine exclusively at fee-free venues such as the elegant main dining room, Opus, the overall quality of the food on Celebrity Reflection is impressive. From the interactive fun of Qsine to the fine-dining sophistication of Murano, the ship's specialty dining options more than justify the extra spend. However, there is no need to dip into your pocket; those who dine solely at the free restaurants are unlikely to be disappointed.

4. Superior service with a smile

Striking the perfect balance between friendliness and professionalism isn't easy, but the crew on Celebrity Reflection have it down to a fine art. It is unusual to pass a crew member and not receive a cheerful greeting or inquiry about your day. Service is polished and proactive and staff take time to get to know you (and your likes and dislikes). Enjoying your cruise is easy when you're in such capable hands.

5. Relaxation is an important part of your cruise vacation

While there is plenty to keep you entertained during the day, there are also myriad spots to curl up with a good book or simply watch the ocean. Try the split-level Hideaway with its comfy hanging pods, a plush lounger at the Solarium pool or the breathtaking Sky Observation Lounge. Or you could soak up the sun on Deck 16, the 'secret' sun deck, which is never crowded -- even on sea days.

6. A 'suite' selection

With a choice of seven different luxury accommodation options, including two new suite classes available only on Reflection, there is no shortage of high-end accommodation onboard. Choices include the entry-level Sky Suites, a Penthouse Suite with a balcony larger than most cabins and the ship's signature Reflection Suite with its famous glass shower that hangs over the sea. AquaClass Spa Suites, also a first on Celebrity Reflection, combine the luxury of suite accommodation with spa-themed AquaClass benefits such as access to the Persian Gardens. Celebrity Reflection is the perfect ship for those who appreciate the exclusivity of suite-class accommodation thanks to a host of extras such as the suite-only restaurant, Luminae, and upmarket Michael's Club.

7. Appealing itineraries

Whether you prefer history, art and culture or sandcastles and sunshine, Celebrity Reflection has got you covered with an appealing choice of European and Caribbean cruises. Ports include the sunny surrounds of Cozumel, St. Thomas and Montego Bay as well as Rome, Istanbul, Athens and picturesque Santorini. Overnight stays are available on some Mediterranean sailings, too.

8. Room to move

Celebrity Reflection carries over 3,000 passengers and 1,200 crew, but most of the time you would never know it. A design that allows people to move easily around the ship and an impressive array of drinking and dining options means there is no overcrowding in common areas or at the restaurants and bars, even during peak periods. If you like the comfort and variety of large-ship cruising but don't like crowds, Celebrity Reflection could be the ship for you.

9. Entertainment

Whether you prefer big production shows, rock bands or jazz, the musical entertainment onboard Celebrity Reflection features plenty of acts to get your toes tapping. With at least one specialty performer joining the ship at each port, the Reflection Theater features a constantly changing selection of quality acts. Comedians, magicians and musicians are the norm, but you can also expect a few surprises like a contortionist. It's worth dropping into every show as you will almost certainly end up staying for the duration.

10. Art-filled public areas

With a multimillion-dollar art collection spread throughout the ship, it can be an intriguing journey getting from A to B onboard Celebrity Reflection. From the quirky floor-to-ceiling art installation on Deck 5 to the classical beauty of black-and-white photographs in the corridors, there is always something interesting to see. Whether each piece dazzles you with its beauty or leaves you scratching your head remains to be seen, but at least the walk back to your stateroom is never boring.

Explore Celebrity Reflection Cruises