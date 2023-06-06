10 Reasons You're Paying Too Much for Your Cruise

1. Your Schedule Isn't Flexible

If only we could all abracadabra some free time into our lives, coordinating vacation wouldn't be such a problem. The reality is many of us answer to a rigorous work schedule. Add to that a school calendar or any other kind of obligation, and the window becomes even narrower. If you can only cruise around holidays, summer vacation and other peak seasons for cruise travel, you'll pay for the convenience.

If you can maneuver even a few days off in the fall or early spring, you can shave hundreds off the price of your sailing. If you know where you want to go, try to plan your trip for the region's shoulder season. Conversely, if you have a limited timeframe for travel, keep an open mind regarding destination. May might be the perfect time to gather the family for the pink sands of Bermuda.

