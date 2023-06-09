10 Super Romantic Things to Do on a Cruise

Spend the Day on a Private Island

Feeling like you have a tiny corner of a bistro to yourself can be romantic, so imagine the air of exclusivity when you and your loved one spend the afternoon with an entire island at your disposal. Many cruise lines have their own private islands, but a few are better for couples looking to avoid families crowding the beach.

For a dreamy South Pacific sanctuary, we recommend Paul Gauguin Cruises' Motu Mahana off Taha'a or a private beach in Bora Bora. Snorkel, sunbathe or walk the shoreline hand in hand while the pristine beauty of French Polynesia surrounds you. Afterward, sip libations from a coconut, go for a massage in an overwater bungalow and prepare yourself for an impressive barbecue.

MSC Cruises' Sir Bani Yas is another exotic island, southwest of Abu Dhabi. Embark on a safari through the island's nature reserve, with species from the continents of Africa and Asia, and make it back in time to dance the night away at an energetic beach party.

Show Paul Gauguin Prices