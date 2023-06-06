Your cruise cabin -- or cruise ship room -- is your personal haven at sea. You can go there to escape the pool deck and buffet crowds, savour a nap or the serenity of your balcony on a sea day. But there are some things you just shouldn't do in your cruise room.
Whether it's a safety issue or just plain consideration for your neighbours, you'll want to curtail certain activities in your cruise ship cabin -- or the crew may kindly, but sternly, ask that you do so.
In case you're tempted, or simply don't know, here are 10 not to do in your cruise ship room.
Sorry, smokers, but smoking in your cruise ship cabin is forbidden. All cruise lines have banned smoking in cabins, and many have even banned smoking on private balconies. Cigarettes are a fire hazard -- ships have caught fire due to wayward ash -- and many people these days also consider them a public nuisance. Understandably, the cruise lines want to limit cigarette use onboard, while still offering smokers a few places to light up. So you'll need to head to a designated area of an upper deck or specific lounge when you need a smoke break.
Anything that involves fire or high heat is a hazard and a no-no in a cruise cabin. Much like cigarettes, these items are a fire hazard of the fist order. If you’re looking to add some ambiance, try packing some battery-powered tea lights that you can decorate your cruise room with.
There is one outlet in your cruise cabin bathroom and it's for shaving only. It does not accommodate the correct voltage for a hairdryer. Try it out, and you could blow a fuse, shorting out the electricity and making you persona non grata with your onboard neighbours.
Related: What Not to Pack for a Cruise
There are plenty of quiet spots on most cruise ships and most cabins are located away from the noisiest parts of any deck. However, that separation doesn't mean that you're in complete and total privacy. The small size and close proximity of rooms on cruises only exacerbates the way sound travels. Any loud argument, music, sex or anything will likely be heard by your neighbours. And your balcony isn't any better -- in fact, even normal volume conversations are likely audible by your immediate neighbours.
Along the lines of "your cabin isn't as private as you think" comes our next cabin don't. Plenty of cruisers have gotten the shock of their life when they have stepped out of the bathroom, naked as a jaybird, to discover they were looking out at a crewmember, portside dock workers or even other cruisers (especially likely on river cruises where boats dock side by side). And if you can see them, well, they can see you, too.
Even if your curtains are closed, it's wise to throw on a towel or at least peek out the bathroom door since your cabin steward has a key to your room and you're not going to hear him knocking if you've got the shower running.
Related: Nude Cruises: Questions We All Have
You might want to prop open your balcony door as you sail, but cruise lines aren't so keen on the idea. For starters, the warm air coming in will cause your cabin's air-conditioning to work harder (unless you turn it down), wasting energy on the ship. But you can also make a big mess by forgetting to close (and seal) your balcony door before opening the main door to your cabin. You'll likely know the balcony door is open, as trying to open the main door will require a Herculean effort. If you do manage to open it, expect tornado like wins to rush through your room, scattering anything that isn't weighted down.
There are a couple of reasons why this is not a good idea. Forget those articles of clothing when the ship sets sail, and they could sail away themselves (an environmental faux pas) or end up in a puddle on your balcony floor. An unexpected rain shower or a scheduled balcony cleaning could result in your clothes getting wetter than they started. Plus, cruise lines don't like anything flammable left on balconies -- especially on lines where balcony smoking is permitted.
Best to dry your items on the retractable clothesline that's usually in your shower (a few portable laundry hooks help here, too).
Cruise ship cabin amenities are not ripe for the picking. Even if that bathrobe is just your size or the towels are super soft, or if you must have that coffee table book about the ship to add to your collection, think twice about slipping the item into your suitcase. You will be charged an inflated price for items that go missing. If you want a souvenir from your trip, your money is better spent buying something new in the gift shop, rather than some used linens touched by hundreds of passengers before you. If you must have a freebie, take home the travel bottle of shampoo or the in-cabin pen.
By all means, use your cruise ship cabin safe to store your mobile phone, passport and valuables. But do not leave them there. Whether you completely forget to check or simply missed something stuck in a corner or the back of the safe, you will be cursing at the airport when you realise your photo ID has just departed for its second Mediterranean cruise. If you're prone to forgetfulness, we recommend storing your valuables in your suitcase under the bed or somewhere else where you'll remember them.
Related: Theft on Cruise Ships: How to Keep Your Belongings Safe
Tape can leave marks or peel off paint, so please be respectful of the interior decor. If you must leave a note in the cabin, no problem! Cabin walls and doors are metal, so throw some cute magnetic clips into your suitcase, and you can hang notes, daily newsletters or signs and the like throughout your room without damaging the paint job.