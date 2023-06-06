Your cruise cabin -- or cruise ship room -- is your personal haven at sea. You can go there to escape the pool deck and buffet crowds, savour a nap or the serenity of your balcony on a sea day. But there are some things you just shouldn't do in your cruise room.

Whether it's a safety issue or just plain consideration for your neighbours, you'll want to curtail certain activities in your cruise ship cabin -- or the crew may kindly, but sternly, ask that you do so.

In case you're tempted, or simply don't know, here are 10 not to do in your cruise ship room.