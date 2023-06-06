Are you going on a Christmas cruise? Chances are that you're worried about leaving behind your favourite festive-themed decorations, gifts and more. Don't fret. You can bring along your own Christmas spirit to sea if you simply devote some luggage space to festive gear.
Figuring out what to pack for a Christmas cruise can take some creativity. With that in mind, read on for our top 10 tips for brightening up your Christmas cruise experience, from your cabin to attire and gifts.
When you cruise during the festive season, vibrant decorations are anything but sparse. Cruise lines will decorate public areas with Christmas trees, garlands, gingerbread houses and many other traditional items. But, it's up to you to decorate your cabin for your favourite holiday.
You'll have to get creative while simultaneously adhering to your ship's rules. For example, most lines, naturally, do not allow string lights.
Bring along small, preferably plastic knick-knacks from home that are easy to transport, such as snow globes, a shining Christmas star. Just be sure to bring along some double-sided tape to best affix the more delicate pieces to your furniture, which will keep them safe from damage during sudden ship movements.
If you would really like to have something similar to string lights, you can craft your own garland out of paper and place them on your walls via magnetic hooks, since the walls and doors are made of steel. They may not illuminate your cabin like real lights would, but they'll certainly add a unique and festive flair to it.
Most ships will have an impressive Christmas tree on display, usually in the atrium -- Cunard typically goes all-out on its showpiece tree. That doesn't mean you can't bring a Charlie Brown-sized synthetic version for your stateroom. Just remember that both the tree and its decorations need to comply with cruise ship rules (as we said, no string lights). Think lightweight small glitzy setups from Paperchase, Amazon or any of the high street department stores.
Don't forget to pack Christmas stockings to both liven up your cabin and fill with small gifts on Christmas morning. As mentioned earlier, you should always use strong magnetic hooks to hang them as cruise lines are (rightly) picky about adhesives on walls.
Since you're not going to want to pack and bring home lots of gifts, we recommend looking for mini-sized stockings since they're great for travel. Aftershave, perfume, cosmetics, a silk scarf and books are all great options. For kids, think about slim books, toy cars and items of clothing they could even wear onboard.
You’ll feel right at home on a European Christmas Markets cruise decked out in your garish jumper. On a Caribbean cruise, consider switching a jumper to an ugly Christmas T-shirt if you plan on wearing it in port or on the beach. For dinner on an air-conditioned cruise ship, you can change into your festive jumper.
We recommend you convince your entire group to go all-out and match or at least stick to the ugly-jumper theme. Then, ask the cruise ship's photographer to take some fun photos for a Christmas cruise to remember.
An alternative to flashy jumpers and over-the-top T-shirts is fun Christmas-themed headwear. Look for cool headbands, Christmas tree earrings and Santa hats, which will all look fun in your Christmas holiday photos.
If you'd rather be slightly subtler with your attire yet still perfectly festive, slip on some fun socks. Wear Christmas socks to liven up your attire as you explore the ship.
There are a wide variety of sock patterns and colours for Christmas to choose from, such as reindeer, penguins and Father Christmases. You could always opt for the classic yet flashy colour schemes, like red and green or blue and white. Other options include a tie or bow tie and festive silk scarves.
Matching pyjamas for the whole family is a classic favourite Christmas tradition. If you're sailing somewhere warm, opt for lightweight sets instead of flannel to increase your comfort without sacrificing your festive style.
Pick a night to watch festive movies and snuggle up with a hot chocolate and mince pie from the buffet.
Don't keep the seasonal cheer to yourself. Share it with others on your trip! Bring a set of Christmas cards with you to write notes to new friends that you make onboard, your Cruise Critic Meet and Mingle group and your favourite crew.
When bringing festive greeting cards, we recommend using blank options so you can add personalised messages and specific Christmas wishes to each recipient.
Brighten up your diligent cabin steward's day or express appreciation for newly made friends with festive chocolates. They're easy to transport, loved by most and won't break the bank.
Go for a traditional box of indulgent chocolate truffles. Chocolates also make excellent stocking fillers for your travel companions. Just make sure not to leave them anywhere they could melt.