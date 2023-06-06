1. Christmas Cruise Cabin Decorations

1. Festive Knick Knacks, Trinkets and Ornaments

When you cruise during the festive season, vibrant decorations are anything but sparse. Cruise lines will decorate public areas with Christmas trees, garlands, gingerbread houses and many other traditional items. But, it's up to you to decorate your cabin for your favourite holiday.

You'll have to get creative while simultaneously adhering to your ship's rules. For example, most lines, naturally, do not allow string lights.

Bring along small, preferably plastic knick-knacks from home that are easy to transport, such as snow globes, a shining Christmas star. Just be sure to bring along some double-sided tape to best affix the more delicate pieces to your furniture, which will keep them safe from damage during sudden ship movements.

If you would really like to have something similar to string lights, you can craft your own garland out of paper and place them on your walls via magnetic hooks, since the walls and doors are made of steel. They may not illuminate your cabin like real lights would, but they'll certainly add a unique and festive flair to it.

2. A Small (Yet Quaint) Christmas Tree

Most ships will have an impressive Christmas tree on display, usually in the atrium -- Cunard typically goes all-out on its showpiece tree. That doesn't mean you can't bring a Charlie Brown-sized synthetic version for your stateroom. Just remember that both the tree and its decorations need to comply with cruise ship rules (as we said, no string lights). Think lightweight small glitzy setups from Paperchase, Amazon or any of the high street department stores.

3. Festive Stockings for the Whole Family

Don't forget to pack Christmas stockings to both liven up your cabin and fill with small gifts on Christmas morning. As mentioned earlier, you should always use strong magnetic hooks to hang them as cruise lines are (rightly) picky about adhesives on walls.

Since you're not going to want to pack and bring home lots of gifts, we recommend looking for mini-sized stockings since they're great for travel. Aftershave, perfume, cosmetics, a silk scarf and books are all great options. For kids, think about slim books, toy cars and items of clothing they could even wear onboard.