10 Things We're Excited About On Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line's first new ship class in nearly 10 years, Norwegian Prima, launches in August 2022 and we are already getting very excited.

Norwegian Prima's deck plans already show a whole host of new-to-the-line features including a 10-story dry slide, a new food hall concept, Indulge; a Donna Summer Musical and live game shows, an outdoor sculpture park and two glass bridges.

The 3,215-passenger ship also has a completely rethought and redesigned suites complex, The Haven; an expanded outdoor space, Ocean Boulevard; and even a top deck racetrack.

Here are 10 things we are excited about on NCL's newest ship, Norwegian Prima