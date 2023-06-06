Cruises are often associated with expense -- from drinks packages to onboard Wi-Fi, many of a ship's features and services cost that little bit extra. Even when cruise lines pitch trips as "all inclusive," with accommodation, transportation, food and entertainment included in the base fare. Yet, step onboard, and you'll be bombarded with sales pitches to buy everything from shore excursions and massages to souvenir photos, alcoholic concoctions and even tours of working areas of the ship.

If you're ready to lock up your wallet and run, pull up a complimentary chair and take a deep breath. There's no need to spend any extra money onboard. Enjoy the free shows, lounge by the pool, eat your fill in the main dining room or buffet, quench your thirst with gratis soft drinks, and you will still have a memorable holiday.

But if you want to partake in some of the extras without blowing your budget, we can help. Cruise ships do offer deals and discounts on their for-fee items; you just need to know how to work the system. For starters, pick up your no-cost daily newsletter, and scour it for specials. Deals are often listed within its pages. What are you looking for, and what other money-saving tips should you employ? Here are 10 easy ways to stretch that holiday budget as far as it will go.

1. Book restaurant packages

You can always save money by eating in the free dining venues (main dining room, buffet venue, outdoor grill and more), rather than splurging on specialty restaurants that charge extra fees. But if you like the intimacy and varied menus of the alternative venues, look for dining packages that will save you money. Some lines, like Celebrity, bundle together multiple dinner reservations at discounted rates from booking the same tables individually.

2. Look for specialty restaurant specials

Want to dine in Holland America's Pinnacle Grill? Go for lunch when the cover charge is less. Looking for a discount on dinner? Try one of Celebrity's specialty restaurants on embarkation night; if they're not full, they often offer two-for-one or otherwise reduced cover charges. Carnival will often offer a free bottle of wine to those who dine at their steakhouses on the first night, as well. If it doesn't make sense to book a package, definitely ask onboard or keep an eye out for the occasional alternative restaurant deal to save money on a special meal.

3. Book spa treatments on port days

Cruise ship spa treatments are generally pretty pricey -- about what you'd pay at a top-notch resort (rather than at a day spa). Never fear: There are strategic ways to save. Spas often discount services on days in port or put together packages of mini-treatments during slow times. Ask at the spa, or check your daily newsletter for special offers. If you're a spa junkie and plan to spend lots of time being pampered, look for discounted packages of multiple treatments. If you don't see one listed, talk to the spa staff about all the appointments you'd like to make and whether they can offer you a bulk rate. Finally, many onboard therapists, especially those employed by the ubiquitous Steiner Ltd., follow up treatments with a sales pitch for the company's beauty products. To eliminate that extra tab, just say no.

4. Don't over-tip

These days, most cruise lines add to your cruise bill an auto-gratuity or service fee that covers your cabin steward and dining staff. Bar bills often have a 15 or 18 percent gratuity included, as do many spa and fitness charges. Yet, more and more, the slip you have to sign indicates a space for an additional gratuity. You're always welcome to give an extra tip for outstanding service, but you shouldn't feel pressured to give more than the auto-gratuity if it's not warranted. Uninformed travellers see the blank line on the bill and add 15 to 20 percent without thinking -- and end up tipping double.

5. Go on your own on shore

Cruise lines offer a variety of shore excursions in every port of call they visit. The main advantage to booking the cruise line's own tours is that, ideally, the ship will stand behind its quality, and if the tour runs late, the ship will wait. On the other hand, they tend to cost more, often involve fairly large groups and cannot be customised. If you want to save, skip the shore tour desk, and book independent shore excursions or tour guides (often for less money -- or at least the same price for a smaller tour where you get more input). Instead, rent a car and sightsee on your own, or simply wander around a walkable port, hot-footing it to attractions, snapping photos at interesting sites and whiling away the hours in cute cafes.

6. Disconnect at sea

Calling ship-to-shore has always been expensive, whether you're using your cabin's phone or your mobile on roaming rates. Most cruise ships these days have onboard internet centres and Wi-Fi, though connecting at sea is still pretty pricey. If you're really cost-conscious, tell family and colleagues that you'll be out of touch for a week or, if you're on a European cruise, save the calls and social media posts for port. Since June 2017, an EU-level agreement came into play to end mobile roaming charges. It is unclear whether this agreement will remain in place once the U.K. leaves the EU, but for now, British holidaymakers benefit from the agreement, which means they'll pay the same price for call, texts and mobile data wherever they go in the EU.

7. Save on your bar bill with discounted packages

One of the quickest ways to rack up the onboard tab is buying drinks. Not only do ships charge restaurant prices, but they often add a 15 or 18 percent gratuity on top. If you're a serious drinker (alcoholic or non), you might save by purchasing a beverage package. Now offered by most lines, they run the gamut from soft-drink packages aimed at Diet Coke addicts to wine packages for the enophiles or overall drinks packages that let you switch from beer to water to coffee to cocktails. Just do the maths and read the fine print; some lines force everyone sharing a cabin to buy the package and might set rates high enough that occasional drinkers won't benefit.

8. Look for drink specials

If you don't drink enough to make a beverage package pay, look for occasional special discounts, such as "buy four or five bottles, get one free" and the "drink of the day" or "happy hour" special. You can also nab free Champagne by attending an art lecture or special parties on select lines. (Here are a few additional ways to obtain free or discounted booze.

9. BYO beverages

Many lines are sticklers about bringing wine, beer and spirits onboard (or they'll charge you a corkage fee), but some do make exceptions. P&O Cruises allows Champagne and wine to be brought onboard, for example, while other lines let you bring all the soft drinks, juice, and bottled water you want. If you're cruising from a U.K. homeport, call by the supermarket on your way to the ship, and buy a case of water or your favourite fizzy drink to lug aboard. You'll definitely save over ship prices.

10. Don't waste the wine!

If you order a bottle of wine with dinner and don't finish it, don't give it up for lost. Ask your waiter to cork it and save it for you for another night. The bottle can be accessed from any restaurant onboard; simply request it the next time you're ready for vino with dinner. If you're paying inflated prices for Chardonnay or Cabernet, you can at least get your money's worth by drinking the whole thing.