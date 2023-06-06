10 Ways to Cruise When You're Totally Broke

1. Learn how to hunt for deals.

If the best cruise deals were easy to find, everyone would snatch them up. Dedicate a little extra time and effort to sign up for e-newsletters, and search for cruises where you'd least expect them, such as online marketplaces like Groupon. Travel agents also make excellent resources, as they have access to exclusive deals and can even add in a bonus treat like a bottle of bubbly or onboard credit to save you money once you're on the ship. Teachers as well as members of the military (active, retired or discharged) and law enforcement (police or firefighter) also are entitled to special rates.

2. Sail close to home.

Cheap cruises prevail in the Mediterranean, accessible from UK homeports. Domestic flights are cheaper than international ones, and you can save even more money if you live within driving distance to a homeport and can skip the flight completely.

3. Look at budget-friendly cruise lines.

P&O Cruises, Marella, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are popular mainstream cruise lines for a reason, offering the widest variety of affordable cruise options. Additionally, these cruise lines' ships are loaded with free activities, such as mini-golf, outdoor cinemas and ropes courses (in the case of Norwegain). Note: Cruise fares typically depend on a ship's sail date, age and desirability, so some ships within the same fleet will be more affordable than others.

Another line to keep an eye on is MSC Cruises. MSC Meraviglia sails in the Med, and the ship's competitive prices and fun factor (five waterslides, Cirque at Sea, a kids' splash park, 4D simulator) give the big boys a run for their money.

4. Go during peak hurricane season.

No, we're not crazy. Peak hurricane season, which runs from mid-August to late October, is one of the cheapest times of the year to cruise the Caribbean, Bahamas and Mexican Riviera -- especially September. The reason: You might not get to visit the ports you initially thought you would. When a storm pops up on the radar and looks like it's heading toward a ship's path, the captain will alter the itinerary to avoid it. You never need to worry about sailing into a hurricane. On the bright side, most late-summer and autumn cruises follow their planned itinerary with sunny (or at least, not stormy) weather.

Bottom line: You can save money if you're content with unexpected surprises. Check out more reasons why you might want to cruise during hurricane season, a few potential downsides to be mindful of and tips if you decide to give it a whirl (no pun intended).

5. Don't bet on seven days.

It is possible to snag a good deal on a weeklong cruise, but in most cases, you'll find that short cruises (three- to five-night itineraries) are the bigger money savers. (Some have been known to drop to less than £50 per person, per night.) Bear in mind: These cruises tend to to attract an older crowd as they are usually outside of peak season.

6. Book an inside cabin.

Inside cabins are ideal for cruisers on a tight budget. They're the lowest and most affordable category you can book, simply because they lack a view and come with bare-bones features. As with any ship, however, not all inside cabins are created equal. While some might be akin to dark closets with a bed and bathroom, others strive to make you feel a little less claustrophobic. (Some even have secret windows!) If you don't spend that much time in your cabin, you're not missing out on much.

7. Eat only in free dining venues.

Most cruise ships feature a main dining room (sometimes multiple dining rooms), buffet and a few casual eateries -- all in which you can eat for free. Main dining rooms are a universal favourite for dinner, thanks to their rotating menus and myriad options, which typically include designated vegetarian dishes. (Other special dietary requests can be accommodated with advance notice.) The food is pretty average, as it is in the buffet, but some free alternative dining venues such as Alfredo's Pizza on Princess Cruises -- as well as free room service on a handful of lines like P&O Cruises and Fred. Olsen -- add excellent value to your cruise fare.

8. Fill up on free drinks.

Free drinks are one of many ways you can save on booze at sea. Find out if your cruise line hosts a captain's cocktail party. On certain lines, servers at these celebratory soirees will make the rounds with trays of complimentary wine or Champagne. Art auctions also serve free drinks, even if you're only there to look. Additionally, a number of lines offer BOGO deals and other drink specials listed in the ship's daily planner. Considering speciality cocktails average around £7, you can save a significant amount by taking advantage of these specials throughout your cruise. Be sure to check the fine print for locations and happy hour times.

9. Hit the beach.

As if someone needed to tell you! The beach is one of many free ways to have fun in port, and if you're in the Caribbean or Mediterranean, options abound. In most cases, you can easily access a beach by foot or shuttle bus. If you have a few quid to spare, we suggest taking a cab to another nearby beach with fewer crowds and a more authentic island vibe. Just make sure you keep an eye on the clock; sunshine, pina coladas and Jimmy Buffett tunes have been known to foreshadow embarrassing cases of cruisers bolting down the pier toward their ships with minutes to spare before the gangway is pulled inside.

10. Save as a group.

Fares are generally lower for third and fourth passengers booked in the same cabin, but sometimes, cruise lines will offer deals in which third and fourth passengers sail at significantly discounted rates -- or even free. This can be a steal if you're travelling with kids or as a group who's comfortable being in the same room together. Just remember: You're still responsible for port fees, which can add up to about £200 each.

What's your free cruise perk really worth? We help you decide if that shiny promo is a bang or a bust.