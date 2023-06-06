Cocktails and cruises go hand in hand; part of the enjoyment of any cruise for many people is sitting back on a pool lounger or at the aft bar with a fruity concoction in hand.

All cruise ships have the standard umbrella drinks such as margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas, mai tais, mojitos, blue Hawaiians, caipirinhas, planter's punch and more. In addition, cruise ship bars serve classic pre-dinner cocktails, including martinis, highballs and Manhattans, as well as after-dinner aperitifs and liqueur.

What's changed in the last decade is the breadth and sophistication of cruise cocktails. Mainstream cruise lines have added craft cocktail bars, where bartenders use herbs, bitters, unusual flavors of infused liquor and even raw vegetables and egg whites, to forge new creations.

We can't possibly choose all of our favourite drinks, but here are 11 of the best cruise cocktails for you to try the next time you get onboard. Cheers!