You can get a workout on pretty much any cruise, but to maximise your adrenaline-pumping options, it's best to find the right combination of cruise ship and destination. Active cruise travellers will usually turn up at least a handful of shore experiences to whet their appetites for adventure, but if you're cruising with a sedentary lot, that city bike tour or rainforest hike might get canceled due to lack of interest. Likewise, certain ports simply don't lend themselves to athletic adventures, while others have so many active choices, it's hard to make up your mind.
Below, we have listed our picks for the 10 best adventure cruise destinations for those who are active travellers, as well as our suggestions for the cruise lines that make the best matches. Just don't forget to pack your running shoes and snorkel gear.
Why: Hardy cruisers who love a bracing countryside hike need look no further than their own doorstep. The British Isles are rich in dramatic landscapes dotted with impressive castles and gorgeous gardens. They're also teeming with wildlife, where there's even a chance to spot whales and eagles.
Who: Hebridean Island Cruises is outstanding when it comes to luxury small-ship cruising around Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. Hebridean Princess carries just 50 guests in elegant country-house style, using two smaller boats to reach many hidden gems. Its Footloose walking itineraries are good for active types (you can choose your intensity), including Footloose through the Long Isle. Alternatively, if you're a keen cycler, take advantage of the line's Cycling Over the Minch voyages.
Why: The Baltic countries of Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Poland and Russia are fantastic for culture vultures, who will love exploring the winding streets of their medieval cities. St Petersburg, with its onion-domed Church of the Saviour on Spilled Blood and pastel-coloured palaces, is a highlight, as is the charming split-level Estonian capital of Tallinn. Its hilltop castle provides plenty of stairs for those willing to work for fantastic views over the Old Town.
Who: The Baltic Cities and St Petersburg itinerary is a regular feature in the Cruise & Maritime Voyages calendar. Baltic Cities & St Petersburg cruises depart from May to October, with the added bonus of local departure points of London, Dundee, Newcastle, Harwich, Bristol, Portsmouth and Hull. Excursions include Walk & Cruise through Copenhagen, Old Town Walking or Segways in Tallinn, and a tour of the Peterhof Palace and 300-acre gardens in St Petersburg.
Why: An Arctic cruise guarantees staggering scenery, as you travel past glaciers, white-topped mountains and wild landscapes that are home to whales, walruses, Arctic foxes and polar bears. The Norwegian Fjords are popular with first-time Arctic cruisers, while longer sailings may go on to Greenland and Canada. Expeditions to the North Pole and the Russian Arctic are also available for the adventurous traveller. It's worth noting that October to March is the best time to see the Northern Lights.
Who: Hurtigruten is leading the way into the Arctic on its ice-hardened explorer ships. Cruises vary from five to 19 days, and an example itinerary would be its Norwegian Fjords and Spitsbergen trip. It sails through several scenic fjords and around Europe's most northern point, the North Cape. It then continues on to Spitsbergen, an island between Norway and the North Pole. These cruises are already full of adventure, but you can also add excursions including mountain hiking, husky sledge-riding, snowmobile safaris and Arctic bushcraft.
Why: The volcanic Canary Islands has lots of dramatic scenery to discover, including the lunar landscape of Lanzarote's Timanfaya National Park, Mount Teide on Tenerife and Sahara-esque sand dunes in Gran Canaria. There are also waterparks, tropical gardens and animal attractions to explore, while their proximity to Africa makes for a dry and sunny climate all year round.
Who: P&O Cruises offers trips from Southampton to the Canaries -- perfect if you want to avoid the airport. Excursions to look out for include camel rides across Timanfaya National Park, an electric bike tour of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and a cable car ride to the top of Mount Teide.
Why: Western Mediterranean cruises are a short sail from the UK and typically include France, Spain, Morocco and sometimes Portugal and Italy. These ports offer plenty of new experiences, whether you're interested in walking the Monaco Grand Prix street circuit, white water rafting southern France's exhilarating River Var or touring Gaudi architecture in Barcelona. Round trips are available from UK ports -- or choose one of the many itineraries that leave from Barcelona, Venice or Rome (Civitavecchia).
Who: Cunard has several no-fly Western Med itineraries available on its luxurious ships Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, which are ideal if you want a traditional cruising experience. While travellers tend to be more senior, the large ships have excellent facilities and a packed activity programmes, offering everything from fencing to ballroom dancing onboard. The 14-night Mediterranean Highlights itinerary travels from Southampton to Cadiz, Barcelona, Cannes, Rome, Naples, Sardinia and Gibraltar.
If you'd prefer to cruise among a younger crowd, check out Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International or Marella Cruises.
Why: Typically covering a combination of Turkey, Greece, Cyprus and sometimes Italy, Croatia and Bulgaria, Eastern Mediterranean cruises may even venture as far east as Israel and The Holy Land. The result is the most interesting history lesson of your life, as you visit sites such as the Acropolis in Athens, the ancient city of Ephesus in Turkey and the medieval Old Town of Rhodes. And that's before you get to the incredible natural attractions, from towering mountains to deep gorges, with rushing rivers, lush vineyards and diverse coastlines.
Who: Windstar Cruises offers yacht cruising -- perfect for getting to hard-to-reach places. Water babies will love the ships' watersports platforms, from which they can swim or kayak to shore. Plus, many sports marinas offer jumping off points for snorkelling, windsailing, paddle-boating and water-skiing. This luxurious but laidback line has several Eastern Med itineraries and its excursions are helpfully categorised by effort level.
Why: A river cruise will take you through the heart of Central Europe, offering voyages along the Danube, Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers. Each river will take you through picturesque valleys, vineyards and villages. Besides the gorgeous countryside of Austria's Wachau Valley, the Black Forest and Rhineland, you'll also visit several major cities on the way -- Vienna, Budapest and Bratislava all sit on the banks of the Danube, providing plenty of walking opportunities along the way.
Who: AmaWaterways offers many itineraries, travelling on modern, stylish ships complete with swimming pools, fitness rooms and fleets of bicycles and electric bikes. Small-group shore excursions are included in the cost of the cruise, and you can set your own pace on the walking tours as they're divided into Gentle Walkers, Active Walkers and Late Starters (for those who want a lie-in). Stay and cruise options from Prague to Budapest are a good way to get the best of city and countryside experiences, and could include a hike of the Dürnstein Fortress in Austria, a bike tour of Old Town Vienna, an exploration of Castle Hill in Budapest and even a private Oktoberfest when you board in Vilshofen.
Why: Caribbean cruises often kick off from Florida, which in itself offers everything from dancing in Miami's Latin clubs to riding rollercoasters in Orlando. Once you set sail, you've got the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, St Thomas, St Kitts, Antigua and the British Virgin Isles in the east. After that you can continue south to St Lucia, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago. The white-sand beaches and watersports are a huge draw, with unrivalled snorkelling and scuba diving. Plus, you've got waterfalls, caves, forests, sugarcane fields and volcanoes to explore in land.
Who: Royal Caribbean International is hard to beat, and you'll find as much happening on-ship as onshore. Oasis of the Seas, for example, features a Vitality at Sea fitness centre, a full-size sports court, several pools, a FlowRider surf simulator, rock climbing wall, zipline and even an ice rink! This line has a massive choice of Caribbean itineraries, varying from three to 12 nights, with stay and cruise options available.
Why: Western Caribbean cruises tend to focus on Mexico's Caribbean coast, including the island of Cozumel, and Jamaica. Mexico is a dream for active types with an interest in archaeology and Mayan culture, as well as for snorkelling and scuba diving fans. Jamaica also has a reputation as a livewire destination, offering everything from horseback riding and river rafting, to climbing the Dunn's River Falls and cycling up the Blue Mountains. The Cayman Islands (where you'll find some of the Caribbean's best coral reefs), Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic also have plenty to offer.
Who: We like Marella Cruises' itineraries on Marella Discovery 2, which include Cuban Fusion, Pride of Panama and Exotic Explorer. These all have the option of a cruise and stay extension in Jamaica, so you can take excursions into the rainforest or up Mystic Mountain, where you can bobsled your way back down. If wildlife's your thing, a Black River safari will give you the chance to see endangered American crocs. There's also plenty of nightlife on the island for those who like to stay up late.
Why: The outdoorsy lifestyle rules in Australia and New Zealand, so you'll have ample opportunity to enjoy the weather. Relaxed New Zealand is blanketed with forests, mountains, lakes, valleys, fjords and beaches, making it one of the best hiking destinations in the world. Australia, on the other hand, has gorgeous beaches, invigorating watersports, the Great Barrier Reef, iconic cities and the Sydney Harbour National Park.
Who: Fred. Olsen has teamed up with walking holiday specialists Ramblers to offer walk and cruise (or walk and fly/cruise) holidays, including a 23-night adventure in New Zealand and Australia. Cruising on Black Watch, an 804-passenger Fred. Olsen ship (with fitness centre, pools, spa, Jacuzzis, golf nets and tennis court) you'll enjoy walking tours of Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Brisbane. There's also opportunity to experience the Maori culture of Rotorua, dive world-famous reefs, fish in Cairns, and hike and swim in the Queensland rainforest.
Why: Any country that's designated more than 25 percent of its landmass as protected parkland is going to be rife with outdoor pursuits. You're likely to see crocodiles, toucans and monkeys from a unique perspective as you zip between canopy treetops on pulleys and cables and hike the rainforest. Don't forget to go white water rafting or kayaking in mangrove estuaries while you're at it.
Who: Windstar's Costa Rica-focused itineraries hit all the right ports for experiencing this country's plentiful nature activities, such as hiking in Carara National Park, surfing the waves at Manuel Antonio National Park or ziplining past titi monkeys above the jungle floor in Quepos.
Why: A daylong port call is enough time to take an off-road adventure, book some sailing time or even play beach volleyball on a motu (small island). Plus, in the atolls' sheltered lagoons, you will find fabulous snorkeling opportunities and have the chance to scuba with some terrifyingly awesome animals: sharks and giant manta rays, to name a couple.
Who: Our choice? Paul Gauguin Cruises' namesake, Paul Gauguin. We like its water sports platform, which facilitates windsurfing, kayaking and paddleboarding. Plus, we salute the ample diving and snorkeling options, including onboard dive instructors for dive excursions and even full scuba certifications. Plus, passengers can check out complimentary snorkeling gear to use for the duration of their voyage.
Why: This rugged land has opportunities at every stop for today's more active cruise traveler. These range from stalking salmon with a rod and reel or bears with a camera, to climbing up, rappelling down, driving a dog sled to or riding a Zodiac right up to the faces of glaciers.
Who: The little boats of UnCruise Adventures are able to get into Alaska's nooks and crannies in a way the big guys really can't. What that means for you is paddling and hiking to places most cruisers don't see, going on glacier walks and even having a few chances to join the "polar bear club" on some frigid dips. But, if you still want to enjoy the trappings of conventional ships, we lean again toward Princess. With at least a half-dozen ships in the region, the line offers a variety of unique active excursions, such as canoeing to a glacier, heli-hiking, lake kayaking, biking, rock climbing, rappelling, dog mushing, sport fishing and trail hiking.
Why: Surrounded by clear seas with flourishing coral reefs and towering surf, the Hawaiian Islands brim with rugged dynamism: volcanoes, mountains, rushing rivers, chasms and canyons. Options for the active are almost unlimited: exploration on foot, by kayak, underwater or even bicycling down a volcano. Don't forget to celebrate the birthplace of surfing by doing just that.
Who: For passengers aboard UnCruise Adventures, activities like kayaking, whale watching, hiking, paddleboarding and even night snorkeling with giant rays are built right into the Hawaiian itineraries, and are included in the rates. For a big ship experience, Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America rocks a jogging track and sports court onboard. On shore, cruisers can choose from many active shore tours on the port-intensive itinerary (including two overnight stays). Excursions include rainforest and crater hikes, surf lessons, snorkeling with turtles, rappelling in waterfalls, volcano biking and zipline adventures.
Why: The Cayman Islands offer some of the best coral reefs and greatest underwater visibility of any major dive site in the Caribbean. Mainland Mexico's Yucatan boasts jungle trails, access to the Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza, dolphin encounters and the ecotourism theme parks at Xcaret and Xel-Ha, where swimming in underground rivers, helmet diving and ziplining are all in a day's work. And Jamaica is an active cruise traveler's paradise, too, with opportunities for kayaking, rafting, river tubing, parasailing and four-wheeling.
Who: We pick action-packed Royal Caribbean. Onboard many of its ships, you'll find rock climbing walls, basketball courts, ice skating rinks, ziplines and surf pools; look, too, for a surfing simulator, The Ultimate Abyss (the tallest dry slide at sea) and a trio of water slides, on Harmony of the Seas, which sails Western Caribbean itineraries. Plus, cruisers have the option to go bobsledding in Ocho Rios; ziplining on the world's largest overwater run in Royal Caribbean's private port in Labadee, Haiti; and snorkeling in Cozumel, Mexico; as well as swimming with dolphins, diving, biking, horseback riding and parasailing throughout the Western Caribbean.
Why: The Bahamas are such a popular cruise destination that its ports are chock full of attractions for every kind of cruiser. Windsurfing, biking, kayaking, deep-sea fishing, horseback riding and even helmet diving can be arranged during your time in port.
Who: Carnival's "Fun Ships" sail to the Bahamas from homeports up and down the East Coast, with itineraries that range in length from three to eight nights. When not in port, expect onboard activities like water parks (many with winding water slides), ropes courses and/or sports centers (with options like basketball, mini-golf and more). Excursions in the Bahamas include dolphin swims, helmet diving, parasailing, kayaking and any water sport you can think of.
Why: Smaller ships sailing Mexico's Pacific coast are geared toward cruise adventurers looking to dune buggy, parasail and trek through scenic terrain. Mega-ships frequent the region, too, and also highlight the area's water sports and active pursuits.
Who: We like Lindblad Expeditions, as its small ships can get you into some remote Sea of Cortez locales. At each stop, the line's got you swimming with dolphins, hiking through the desert or paddling in search of blue-footed boobies. Carnival's ships typically bring a younger crowd for canopy adventures, helmet diving, sport fishing, golf and even salsa dance lessons.
Why: In this natural world-wonderland (which inspired Darwin's theory of evolution), prepare to hike volcanic islands; snorkel seas rich with sea turtles, sea lions, manta rays and more; and set out on expeditions in search of fearless wildlife (from blue-footed boobies to dragon-like iguanas and giant tortoises). Cruising is the ideal way to navigate the Galapagos, with its diversified island terrain.
Who: International Expeditions' Galapagos voyages cater to adventure- and nature-lovers, with itineraries that come jam-packed with swimming, snorkeling, kayaking and hiking excursions -- all-inclusive activities that practically guarantee brushes with the islands' legendary and curious wildlife. Top-notch naturalist guides lead the way through desert and volcanic landscapes, lush forests and waters teeming with marine life.
Why: Antarctica is a long way to travel, and as a rule, doesn't attract -- nor reward -- the passive traveler. Largely the terrain of cruise travelers and scientists, the White Continent's wilderness welcomes active exploration of the great outdoors. You can trek frozen landscapes in the shadow of towering glaciers, glide by colossal icebergs in a kayak or Zodiac and photograph glorious wildlife (penguins, whales and more). You might even tack on excursions to camp under the stars, or challenge your senses with a polar plunge or a go at stand-up paddleboarding.
Who: The small expedition vessels of Quark Expeditions are dubbed "polar adventure ships," and they deliver adventure aplenty. Passengers can expect frequent Zodiac landings, hiking trips and seasonal snowshoeing outings in some of Antarctica's most remote reaches. For added adventure, supplementary excursions like kayaking, cross-country skiing, mountaineering, stand-up paddleboarding and even overnight camping trips can also be arranged. The expedition staff -- including polar naturalists, scientists and other Antarctica specialists -- offers passengers guidance and education on ship and ashore.
