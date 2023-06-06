Choosing the best cruise line as a first-time cruiser is no doubt challenging. Most people start by looking at all the top cruise lines, but for the best first-cruise experience, you need to look for cruise lines that specialize in what you want.
Looking for a romantic getaway? Wanting to treat the kids to a cruise vacation? Or maybe you want the best cruise lines for adults only. What are the best cruise lines for those desires-- and others?
Whether you want to sample a short three-night adventure or plan to jump straight into an expedition cruise, we’ve got important details that make the decision easier. Below is our guide to the 11 best cruise lines for first-time cruisers of all travel styles.
For first time cruisers, the sheer volume of holiday options can be bewildering. It's tough to know what size of ship would suit you, the type of cruise to choose -- even where in the world to cruise to.
But fear not, we've created a guide to some of the best options around for new-to-cruisers looking to find their sea legs. Whether you are after a family fly-cruise around the Mediterranean, a mini cruise to France or even a bucket list transatlantic voyage -- we've got it covered.
Below is a guide to the 12 best cruise lines for first timers.
Why is Marella Cruises the best overall cruise line for first timers?
Tui-owned Marella Cruises will feel very familiar to anyone who has ever taken a TUI holiday, with lots of British touches in terms of food and entertainment and all-inclusive of tips and booze. The line operates four ships -- Marella Discovery, Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2.
Marella's next new ship, Marella Voyager, will debut in June 2023, offering 10 bars and restaurants, an indoor cinema, a pool deck, a crazy golf course at the top of the ship and The Veranda, with Balinese beds facing the ocean.
Marella Cruises highlights
The ships are relatively old, but have had full refurbishments and do have a wide choice of cabin types, amenities (climbing wall, outdoor cinema) and eating and drinking choices, including several speciality restaurants and bars. And the best thing? Marella Cruises is all-inclusive with drinks, tips, flights and transfers included within the cruise fare.
Where does Marella Cruises sail?
The ships divide their time between the Mediterranean over the summer months and the Caribbean and Canary Islands in the winter.
What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Marella Cruises
The onboard ambiance is fairly relaxed onboard with typically one ‘Dress to Impress’ night, Marella’s version of a formal night, for every seven-night cruise.
Unlike some previous seasons, Marella Cruises will not operate from Newcastle or Southampton in 2022 or 2023, though fly-cruise packages are available from airports across the U.K., from Aberdeen to Southampton.
Why is P&O Cruises the best cruise line for departures from the U.K.?
P&O Cruises has a fleet of ships sailing from Southampton, including its newest ship, the 5,200-passenger Iona, the largest ship ever built for the U.K. market. Iona is sailing to the Norwegian fjords and the Canary Islands. You could sail to the Canary Islands and Mediterranean on Britannia, Ventura, Arcadia the adults-only Aurora, and the line's newest ship, Arvia, which will debut in December 2022.
Kids clubs are excellent (with a link up with Aardman Animations, of Wallace & Gromit fame); and the line's emphasis on dining, drinking and entertainment means the whole family is kept busy, day and night. The line's Strictly Come Dancing-themed sailings are also popular with families.
P&O Cruises highlights
The 17-deck Iona has eight speciality restaurants, as well as 13 entertainment venues, four swimming pools including an infinity pool at the aft of the ship and 16 whirlpools. Iona also boasts a four-screen cinema and a partnership with Gary Barlow, who oversees the new 710 music club.
Britannia takes all the most popular aspects of P&O Cruises' ships -- Olly Smith's The Glass House, Sindhu, the line's link-up with Strictly Come Dancing, The Crow's Nest -- and includes or enhances it. You'll find 56 craft beers in Brodie's Pub; 20 or more different types of British gins in the Crow's Nest and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood on selected cruises.
Where does P&O Cruises sail?
Iona divides its time between the Norwegian fjords and the Canary Islands; Britannia, Azura and Ventura spend the summer season sailing to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, the Norwegian fjords and the Baltic Sea. P&O Cruises short break, or ‘mini cruises’, from Southampton offer the chance to road test the line without committing to a lengthier sailing.
What you need to know as a first timer cruising with P&O Cruises
P&O Cruises isn't all-inclusive; you’ll have to factor in a drinks package, though tips are included. P&O Cruises dress code is traditional -- you can expect a couple of Black Tie formal nights when men dress up in smart suits or tuxedos and women wear glamorous gowns.
Why is Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Best For Traditional Cruises?
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has a strong following among British cruisers who love the cosy, friendly atmosphere aboard its ships. The line offers more of a taste of how cruising used to be with set meal times, formal nights, captain's cocktail parties, onboard lectures and after-dinner quizzes.
While Fred. Olsen does attract families on some of its ships, the line mainly appeals to an older clientele. The line acquired two ships from Holland America Line in 2020 -- the 1,338-passenger Bolette and Borealis -- which have replaced the much-loved Boudicca and Black Watch. The line continues to operate the 1,360 passenger Balmoral and Braemar.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines highlights
Fred. Olsen ships have all the expected amenities -- swimming pools, hot tubs, beauty salons, card rooms, etc. Balmoral, refitted in November 2017, features two pools and a show lounge, while Braemar, also refitted in 2017, features a number of bars and lounges, two pools and a small spa.
Where does Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sail to?
Fred. Olsen cruise ships depart from a huge range of U.K. ports on cruises to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and the Baltic, as well as sailings to the Americas and round-the-world cruises to the South Pacific, Australia and Asia.
**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines **
If you're looking to uncover the U.K.'s hidden coves, green-covered islands and historic cities, Fred. Olsen offers some fantastic British Isles cruises departing from U.K. ports.
Why is Cunard cruise line the best for transatlantic crossings?
Cunard ships operates the only purpose-built cruise liner in service, Queen Mary 2, offering a seven-night cruises from Southampton. Cunard crossings to New York are well known for their traditions, service and style, and aim to recapture the golden era of cruising before the days of flying.
Cunard highlights
The most elegant big ship at sea, QM2 harks back to the romance of ocean cruising -- with grand Art Deco features and stewards dressed in emblematic red, black and gold livery.
Dining is a grand occasion, while afternoon tea is a formal, white-gloved affair. Yet, the ship still offers modern comforts like a state-of-the-art gym and health spa, one of the largest libraries at sea and the first planetarium at sea. Oh, and there's a kennel onboard, so passengers going back and forth can take their four-legged friends across the Atlantic, too.
Where does Cunard sail?
Queen Mary 2 spends the majority of the year (spring to autumn) crossing the Atlantic between Southampton and New York. Some transatlantic cruises start in Hamburg. A taster cruise from Southampton to Hamburg of varying lengths, two or four nights, is a good option to determine if the line and ship are right for you, before committing to a transatlantic.
**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Cunard **
Cunard operates a class system. Book a Britannia cabin (Inside, ocean-facing or balcony cabin) and you'll be assigned to the Britannia Restaurant for all meals; Britannia Club passengers dine at the Britannia Club restaurant and Princess and Queens Grills passenger dine in their respective restaurants. Even for the top-end suite passengers, drinks aren't included on a Cunard cruise. Drinks and gratuities are extra.
Cunard offers a range of themed sailings on its transatlantic voyages, with topics ranging from literature to ballet and fashion.
Why is MSC Cruises the best cruise line for Mediterranean fly-cruises?
With a heavy-leaning Italian ambiance and year-long sailings throughout the Mediterranean, it's no wonder MSC declares the Mediterranean the heart and soul of its global operation. MSC Grandiosa, the line's first Meraviglia-plus class ship, is an excellent option, offering a traditional Western Med sailing, with calls to sunny ports such as Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Palermo and Valletta. MSC Seaside is another of MSC Cruises' glitzy ships in the Mediterranean this year. Previously based in Miami, Seaside is known for its ample outdoor space, featuring a seafront promenade lined with restaurants, bars and shops.
MSC Cruises highlights
MSC Grandiosa is the third in the line's award-winning Meraviglia class of ships and includes an indoor promenade with a 93m-long ever-changing LED ceiling; LEGO-themed kids' club; new specialty restaurants with Michelin-starred chefs, an outstanding spa and thermal suite and a multitude of activities, including a kids water park.
Where does MSC Cruises sail?
European and the Caribbean. MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside will spend the summer sailing between Italy, Spain, Tunisia and Malta.
What you need to know as a first timer cruising with MSC Cruises
Most MSC Cruises are cruise only, though the odd package includes flights. MSC Cruises packages include tips, and some promotions include drinks, though this isn't standard.
If you're looking to experience MSC Cruises without the hassle of flying, the line will also operate a ship out of the U.K. year round from 2022 with MSC Virtuosa sailing from Southampton through November 4 and MSC Preziosa sailing from Southampton from October 3.
Why is Norwegian Cruise Line the best for Caribbean fly-cruises?
NCL packs its ships with family-fun attractions, making it the best for Caribbean fly-cruises. The 4,000-passenger Norwegian Encore is the line's newest ship and is based in Miami over the winter and offers Caribbean cruises through mid-April.
Norwegian Cruise Lines highlights
Passengers are never bored on Encore, which hosts Broadway-quality performances, in the form of two shows "Kinky Boots" and "Choir of Man". It's also got a 10,000-square foot gaming area complete with VR rides, simulated F1 and a VR maze. There are 30 bars and restaurants onboard including a wonderful brewpub, a whisky bar, a mojito bar, a Mexican restaurant and a steakhouse. Lodging options range from studios for solo travellers to suites complete with concierge and butler service in the suites-only enclave of The Haven.
Where does Norwegian Cruise Line sail?
The Caribbean, Alaska and all over Europe. Encore is based in Miami over the winter months and offers seven-night Caribbean cruises with calls to St Thomas, Tortola, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, offering a taste of pristine chalk-white beaches, colourful harbours and lush, green-covered islands.
**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line **
Norwegian Cruise Line runs a promotion called Free at Sea, which means passengers get to choose from a slew of perks including inclusive drinks, speciality dining, shore excursions and WiFi. Norwegian Cruise Line’s current Free at Sea promotion includes all of these perks for a set fee of $99. Booking flights through Norwegian Cruise Line is possible when opting for one of the line’s cruise and flight packages.
And if you don't want to fly all the way to the Caribbean to get a taste of NCL, you'll be pleased to know that the line is debuting its newest ship Norwegian Prima right here in the U.K. in August. It also promises to be a game changer -- packed with a slew of new-to-the-line features.
Why is Royal Caribbean the best cruise line for families?
Imagine seeing your kids' faces light up when they step inside a multi-coloured, two-storey cabin featuring an in-suite slide. On Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas and Spectrum of the Seas you could do just that if you book the eye-popping Ultimate Family Suite. These epic cabins include a balcony Jacuzzi and table tennis; a games room complete with video game systems and a life-size Connect-Four and more. There’s a separate master suite where parents can retreat.
From multi slide water parks to bumper cars, Royal Caribbean ships are loaded with family features. There's currently one Royal Caribbean ship in the U.K., Anthem of the Seas, based out of Southampton during the summer season.
Royal Caribbean highlights
Anthem is part of the line's ground-breaking Quantum-class of ships and includes, amongst other things, a jewel-shaped glass capsule that rises 300 feet above sea level, providing 360-degree views from high above the ship; and the SeaPlex, the largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea, with attractions ranging from roller skating and video gaming to a circus school, complete with flying trapeze classes. The ship has 19 restaurants and numerous bars as well as West End-quality entertainment onboard in the form of "We Will Rock You".
**Where does Royal Caribbean sail? **
North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. Anthem of the Seas offers sailings that range from four-night mini-cruises to 14-night voyages from Southampton to the Mediterranean and Canary Islands from the U.K. during the summer.
**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Royal Caribbean **
Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Wonder of the Seas, will be the biggest in the world, featuring the line’s Oasis-class blueprint of individual neighbourhoods, including a brand-new, suite-only area.
Wonder of the Seas debuts in March 2022.
Why is Seabourn the best luxury cruise line?
Seabourn prides itself on being at the very top of luxury cruises, with impeccable service, desirable destinations, inclusive extras like coffee and cocktails, and the highest ratio of space per guest in the industry, all in an intimate and unpretentious setting with like-minded passengers. The fleet's latest and most luxurious are Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore.
Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, and Seabourn Quest are the line's older ships, which launched in 2009, 2010 and 2011, respectively, and marked a sleek and modern gear change for the previously more traditional luxury line.
Seabourn highlights
Seabourn partners with US chef, Thomas Keller (known for his Napa Valley restaurant The French Laundry and Per Se in New York). At The Colonnade, special theme nights feature chef Keller's dinners that pay homage to his American childhood, while The Grill by Thomas Keller focuses on the iconic dishes of a classic American restaurant. Various dining options allow passengers to eat restaurant-style whenever, wherever and with whomever for every meal. They can also sample tasting menus or enjoy grilled specialties on the patio.
We also love the Molton Brown Seabourn Collection luxury toiletries provided in suites.
**Where does Seabourn sail? **
From seven-night Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises and journeys throughout Southeast Asia, South America, Antarctica and Africa to 100+-night jaunts around the globe, Seabourn cruises include an endless range of destinations and cruise types.
What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Seabourn
The line prides itself on visiting smaller ports in destinations such as Alaska, the Caribbean and Mediterranean. Seabourn’s smaller ships are able to navigate to tinier ports that larger ships simply can't reach. In Alaska, for example, Seabourn calls at the smaller, quainter towns of Haines and Wrangell, as well as scenic cruising in the Misty Fjords and glacier viewing in Endicott Arm.
Seabourn will also debut two exhibitions soon; Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit in July 2022 and 2023, respectively. Seabourn Venture will even have submarines, sea kayaks and zodiacs.
Why is Viking the best river cruise line?
Viking River Cruises is one of the most established operators on Europe's waterways, with a fleet of more than 60 vessels that offer sailings on the major rivers of Europe, plus China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Egypt.
Among the plush amenities on Viking river cruises, passengers are met with a Queen-size Viking Explorer bed, a 42" flat-screen TV, heated bathroom floors and Freyja toiletries.
Viking River Cruises highlights
Viking River's Longships, the largest and most contemporary class of ships on Europe's rivers, were created specifically for river cruising. Sleekly Scandinavian in design, these 190-passenger vessels feature all-outside cabins, two-room suites, real balconies and several dining venues whose cuisines range from formal to light-fare. The Aquavit Terrace, a special feature of the Longships design, functions as an indoor/outdoor restaurant and lounge. Alfresco dining -- rarely available on river lines -- is so popular with travellers that Viking has added more dining settings.
Where does Viking River Cruises sail?
Vessels cruise the major waterways of Europe. You could take a Viking river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest; on the River Volga from Moscow to St Petersburg; plus the river Douro, Portugal; the Rhine, Europe; the Nile, Egypt; the Yangtze, China, and the Irrawaddy, Myanmar. New for 2022, Viking Mississippi is an exciting addition to the fleet.
**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Viking River Cruises **
Viking is strictly for over 18s. A big plus for those who prefer adults-only holidays.
**Why is Saga Cruises the best cruise line for the over 50s and solo travellers? **
Saga Cruises is a British-based cruise line that's exclusive to passengers 50 years of age or older. Saga cruises are designed specifically with this demographic in mind, placing an emphasis on comfort, service and ease of travel. It operates two new-build, 999-passenger ships: Spirit of Discovery, which launched in summer 2019; and Spirit of Adventure, which launched in August 2021. Saga river cruises are also available on the line’s Spirit of the Danube and Spirit of the Rhine.
For its solo travellers, Saga offers a high proportion of single cabins and organises special events, including a Singles Mingle party and an exclusive lunch. Singles meet-ups are arranged for shore excursions.
Saga Cruises highlights
Saga prides itself on its attentive service, from door-to-door chauffeur service, porters carrying your bags upon arrival to tuxedo-clad waiter service in the Dining Room and pampering experts at the spa. Additional amenities include a welcome cocktail party, a theatre, a traditional library, a ballroom, 24-hour room service, bars and lounges. Saga also includes all tips, drinks, speciality restaurant dining. The singles events for solo travellers are a big draw.
Where does Saga Cruises sail?
The ships go all over the world, offering a variety of cruises around the British Isles, Scandinavian & Norwegian fjords, the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Far East, Europe and the Netherlands, many from their homeport of Dover. A limited number of Saga cruises depart from Southampton.
**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Saga Cruises **
Saga Cruises' ships are plush -- they have a boutique hotel feel and super sleek design. The average age of a Saga Cruises passenger is early 70s.
Why is Hurtigruten the best expedition cruise line?
Hurtigruten cruises leads the way in Arctic expedition sailings, operating near-enough 365 days a years, come rain, shine or blizzard, Norwegian Coastal sailings from Bergen in the south to Kirkenes, some 140 miles above the Arctic circle. These sailings are offered on both northbound and southbound routes. The line also has a fleet of expedition ships, including the two newest, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, the world's first hybrid ships. The expedition ships operate in the High Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Antarctica, offering some extraordinary adventures including snorkelling in polar waters, husky sledding, staying in an ice hotel and chasing the Northern Lights.
Hurtigruten highlights
Hurtigruten cruise ships vary both in terms of size and amenities, but what they all have in common is they are not a "cruise" ship in the modern sense of the word, so do not expect a cruise director on the Tannoy, shops selling duty-free goods and big shows in the evening.
The ships have basic amenities such as a sauna and a hot tub or two, a café and a main dining room and plenty of spots to watch the wildlife swim by. Cabins are toasty, but do not expect many balconies. Hurtigruten’s newer ships have a more luxurious and modern feel.
Hurtigruten also offers fascinating astronomy themed cruises, some departing from Dover, with leading astronomer, Dr John Mason, onboard.
Where does Hurtigruten sail?
The coastal voyage ships sail the Norwegian coastline year-round on 11-day voyages or partial sailings. Some then are re-deployed to offer expedition cruises to the Arctic in the summer months and the Chilean fjords, Antarctica and Galapagos over the winter. There's also a bucket list-worthy Hurtigruten Northern Passage cruise.
Great news for adventurers interested in a no-fly expedition experience as Hurtigruten sails from Dover on MS Maud, with itineraries including Norwegian fjords, Arctic and British Isles cruises.
**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Hurtigruten cruises **
Hurtigruten offers a Northern Lights Promise, meaning if you sail one of their Northern Lights cruises and don't spot the aurora borealis, you'll get a six or seven-day Classic Voyage for free.
Why is Celestyal Cruises the best line for Greek islands cruises?
A Celestyal Cruises holiday around the Greek islands gives you the opportunity to arrive early and stay late on an island, and stay overnight at two destinations (Mykonos and Santorini), as well as call in at tiny islands like Patmos and Samos. You would be hard-pressed to find another line that offers this level of immersion, and the opportunity to get to know a region such as Greece so well.
Celestyal Cruises highlights
Celestyal operates two ships -- Celestyal Crystal and Celestyal Olympia -- which are fairly old and small (1,200 and 1,664 passengers, respectively) by modern cruise ship standards, which means that onboard activities are limited to a single pool and a few hot tubs.
**Where does Celestyal Cruises sail? **
Celestyal Crystal offers a "Three Continents" itinerary, calling in at Istanbul, Cyprus, Egypt and Ashdod (Israel), as well its immersive Greek islands cruises, calling in at Mykonos (overnight), Milos, Santorini (overnight), Heraklion, Crete; and Kusadasi (Turkey).
**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Celestyal Cruises **
Celestyal Cruises three-day Greece cruise, roundtrip from Athens, is a great way for first timers to test out a Greek islands cruise holiday. Celestyal Cruises is also budget friendly.
Why is Ambassador Cruise Line the best for budget cruises?
The first new British cruise line to launch in 12 years, Ambassador Cruise Line debuts in 2022 offering affordable no-fly cruises for the over-50s, on the 1,400-passenger Ambience, which more seasoned cruisers will recognise as the former Regal Princess. Fares start from £499 per person for a six-night Norwegian fjords cruise that calls at Haugesund, Flam, cruise Sognefjord & Aurlandsfjord, Bergen, while a 14-night Baltic Sea sailing comes in at £1,199 per person – that’s just £85 per night.
Fares don’t include drinks and gratuities, though packages are available that cover both from £29.95pp when pre-booked.
Ambassador Cruise Line highlights
Ambience has been completely upgraded and refurbished and will offer five restaurants, including specialty dining options; two cafes, nine lounges, a swimming pool, spa, day and evening entertainment, fitness and leisure facilities complemented by enticing enrichment and lifestyle programmes.
**Where does Ambassador Cruise Line sail? **
Operating from Tilbury, Essex, Ambassador Cruise Line’s first-year programme will include 33 sailings, visiting 88 different ports, featuring the Baltic Sea and St Petersburg; Greenland, the Arctic, and Iceland. During the winter months, the programme will feature expedition-style voyages to the Canary Islands, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.
What you need to know as a first-timer cruising with Ambassador Cruise Line
The line’s second ship, the 1,2000-passenger Ambition, will debut in 2023, with sailings set to be revealed in Q2 of 2022.
**Why is Celebrity Cruises the best cruise line for couples? **
Whether you’re a new couple on your first getaway together, a honeymooning couple or just looking to inject some romance into your next holiday, Celebrity Cruises is a good bet for couples. Celebrity Cruises ships are among the most beautifully decorated and modern ships at sea, making them perfect for couples looking for a focus on dining, wine, relaxing spaces and sophisticated entertainment.
While Celebrity Cruises isn’t adults only and families with kids do sail, spaces are designed with sophisticated travellers – namely couples – in mind.
Celebrity Cruises Line highlights
Celebrity Cruises’ Edge class is particularly stunning, with ground breaking features including the three-deck spiralling restaurant/lounge/theatre called Eden; the Magic Carpet moveable deck, kitted out with an open-air lounge and bar and a sophisticated Pool and Resort Deck.
Another perk of Celebrity Cruises’ ships for couples is the Lawn Club – or the Rooftop Garden on Edge-class ships – which allows couples to hang out on the grass, whether just relaxing or watching a big-screen movie. Daytime activities including the adults-only Solarium, Canyon Ranch Spa and wine tasting make for perfect daytime dates.
**Where does Celebrity Cruises sail? **
Most parts of the world, Europe, the Americas, including the Caribbean and the Galapagos, Australia and New Zealand. From the U.K., you could join Celebrity Silhouette, which sails the summer season to North Europe and the Mediterranean from Southampton or you could try the Edge-class Celebrity Apex to the Norwegian fjords from Amsterdam.
**What you need to know as a first-timer cruising with Celebrity Cruises **
If you’re really looking to impress your other half with a super sleek suite, Celebrity Cruises' newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, which launches in spring, offers the line's first two-storey Edge Villas that resemble a plush Miami condo.
Here’s Why Carnival Cruises Is the Best Cruise Line for Value
First-time cruisers on a budget find Carnival’s cruise fares pack a lot of value into every dollar. The line has long been praised by its fans for having plenty of tasty food choices included with the cruise fares. Think burgers and barbecue from TV chef Guy Fieri and fried chicken inspired by basketball legend Shaquille O’Neil (who happens to be a Carnival spokesperson).
Cruise fares on Carnival are often some of the lowest among North American cruise lines. Carnival’s 25 ships, sailing from 21 worldwide ports, make it easy to find cruises to popular destinations. Carnival cruise discounts are quite easy to discover and financing options are available.
Carnival Cruises highlights
Besides value, Carnival puts a strong emphasis on fun for everyone. Music and entertainment are lively throughout the ship, often attracting a slightly younger crowd than some other cruise lines. That doesn’t mean you won’t find all ages onboard a Carnival ship. In fact, the ages onboard any given sailing are likely to range from toddler to octogenarian.
Low cruise fares and plenty of top-deck attractions like pools, slides and even roller coasters are perfect for families, young singles and couples escaping on cruises ranging from short three- and four-night routes to full-week vacations from ports scattered across the U.S.
Carnival’s fleet is boisterous fun all around. Whether it’s a hairy chest contest at the pool or late-night club hopping, the party begins from the moment you step onboard. Maybe it should be ranked as one of the best cruise lines for fun, as well as for being budget friendly.
Where Does Carnival Cruises Sail?
Carnival’s main cruise destinations are The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico, but Carnival also has a seasonal presence in Alaska, Hawaii, Northern Europe, Canada and New England, Bermuda, Tahiti and the South Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and more).
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Carnival
Sodas, specialty coffees, beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails all incur extra charges, and gratuities are not included in the cruise fare.
The dress code onboard is casual, but many Carnival cruisers love formal nights, which are known as “Cruise Elegant nights.” The Carnival Cruise Elegant night's dress code is quite straightforward: cocktail/club attire works well for those nights.
How many elegant nights are on a Carnival Cruise? Usually, just one on short cruises and two on six nights or longer sailings.
Here’s Why Disney Cruise Line Is the Best Cruise Line for Families
Disney Cruise Line's entertainment and hospitality expertise adds up to the best cruise line for families, especially those cruising for the first time.
Every step of the way, cruisers can expect the same attention to detail onboard as they would find in a Disney park or resort. As with land-based Disney attractions, there are things for both kids and adults to enjoy on a Disney cruise which makes it easily the best cruise line for families.
Disney Cruise Line Highlights
Disney Cruise Line packs an impressive amount into their short three- and four-night cruises from Florida, making it simple for guests to build a combo theme park and cruise vacation.
Disney cruises range from three to 14 nights in length, which makes the longer cruises ideal for guests wanting to see more of the world in Disney style.
The ships are designed with whimsical elegance. Disney staterooms are a touch larger than average across all categories and have split bathrooms featuring tubs along with room-dividing curtains (standard in most cabins).
Add in the onboard laundry facilities, and cruising with kids becomes a whole lot easier -- and whole lot more enjoyable.
Where Does Disney Cruise Line Sail?
Disney cruises are heavily focused on The Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico, but also have seasonal cruises along the Pacific west coast, Alaska, Bermuda, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Disney Cruise Line
Cruising with Disney is expensive when compared to budget cruise lines. But, there are a few things included while sailing on Disney Cruise Line that you’d end up paying extra for on other lines.
Disney cruise fares include free room service, soft drinks and character meet-and-greets. However, note that alcoholic beverages and adults-only specialty restaurants incur extra fees. Gratuities for the crew are not included in the cruise fare.
Here’s Why Holland America Is the Best Cruise Line for Seniors
Holland America, an elegant midsize line, has traditionally drawn a more mature crowd by emphasizing the classic cruising experience over partying. For mature singles in particular, Holland America ships feature a choice of solo cabins.
Holland America Highlights
Holland America offers an abundance of quieter pleasures. A few stellar examples include the Culinary Arts Center, a partnership with America's Test Kitchen that focuses on cooking demos and hands-on workshops, self-guided art tours of the onboard art collections and Explorations Central. Explorations Central aims to highlight local culture and history onboard via special talks, port guides and cultural demonstrations.
For those in search of athletic pursuits, there are plenty of options to match any preferences, such as tai chi, yoga and tennis, none of which require a 21-year-old's physique.
Holland America's innovative additions to the entertainment lineup above also keep the company's loyal cruisers in mind.
Where Does Holland America Sail?
Holland America offers an extensive list of global itineraries (including world cruises) with a more traditional presence in The Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska and Mexico.
The line has long offered both one-way and round-trip Panama Canal cruises, and seasonally moves a number of ships to Northern European and Mediterranean routes, as well as to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Holland America
Itineraries on Holland America tend toward longer sailings and are often sold in point-to-point segments as well as long and short options sold for the same start date.
For example, you might find there are two cruises leaving a particular port on the same ship on the same day. One might be an 11-night cruise and the other a 21-night cruise. This makes Holland America the best cruise line for allowing cruisers the flexibility to build the itinerary that suits them.
Drinks, Wi-Fi and crew tips are not included in the cruise fare. Packages and pre-pay options are available.
Here’s Why Viking Is the Best Cruise Line for Expedition Cruising
Viking Cruises launched into the expedition cruise market with the same approach it has used for decades: first in European river cruising, then with its ocean-going cruise ships. This approach assists the line in maintaining its reputation as one of the best cruise lines for adults overall.
Viking's main goal is to provide a consistent cruise experience that allows guests to explore the world from a comfortably casual ship with many of cruising’s minor details managed for them. The Viking expedition ships place a heavier emphasis on educational experiences during their polar, global and Great Lakes adventures.
Viking Highlights
All guests must be 18 or older on embarkation day to cruise with Viking. As with the line’s river and ocean cruises, at least one excursion or landing is included in every port along with beer and wine being complimentary with meals. Wi-Fi is also included, as is gear suitable for the specific expedition. All snacks and meals are complementary, including in the specialty dining venue, Manfredi’s. Coffee, tea and water are also included.
Staterooms feature comforts like Viking’s famous heated bathroom floors, but the expedition ships are also equipped with heated drying closets for wet gear and in-room coffee makers supplied with coffees and teas.
Where Does Viking Sail?
Viking’s Expedition ships currently devote June, July, August and September to cruising the Arctic and Great Lakes. Between October and February, the ships explore Antarctica and spend the in-between months cruising the Atlantic Coast, Caribbean and South America.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Viking
There’s no need to overpack for your Viking Expedition. The provided gear will include outerwear (a souvenir parka is yours to keep on polar expeditions) and the ships are equipped with complimentary launderettes.
Here’s Why AmaWaterways Is the Best Cruise Line for River Cruises
AmaWaterways is known for innovation in river cruising. Wider ships, active and guest-tailored excursions (as well as more included excursions than many other lines) and staterooms with a step-out balcony and a French balcony: all make it one of the best river cruise line companies in the industry.
The innovation doesn't stop there, however. Ama recently partnered with Ancestry to help guests trace their family history and heritage. During the summer cruise season, the line partners with Disney to make family river cruising magic. What they do for their guests is undeniably above and beyond.
AmaWaterways Highlights
Food on Ama ships is all included in the cruise fare, even the specialty dining Chef’s Table. Wellness is a priority onboard AmaWaterways ships, with Wellness Hosts on each ship as well as swimming pools, spas and bicycles for use in port.
AmaWaterways ships are fraught with enthusiasm and excitement to see what is around the next bend in the river. The ships are small enough that new friendships form easily over shared dinner or lunch.
Where Does AmaWaterways Sail?
AmaWaterways leans heavily on its array of European river cruises, with itineraries on the Rhine, Danube, the Seine, the Rhone and the Douro in Portugal. Beyond Europe, the line cruises in Egypt, Africa, Vietnam and Colombia.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With AmaWaterways
Almost everything you need while on board is included in the cruise fare, even Wi-Fi -- just don’t expect it to be lightning fast. The ship’s movement and hills that surround the rivers block towers and slow the land-based signal.
Gratuities are not included for either the ship’s crew or the shoreside tour guides. Ama often has airfare specials and airport transfers included when you book airfare through the cruise line.
River cruise tours often include a good deal of walking, whether it’s through charming towns, Christmas markets, castles and/or museums. AmaWaterways offers nearly identical tours, but with differing mobility requirements.
Guests can choose what works best for them, such as “gentle walking” tours with fewer stairs and even tours where the cruise line supplies a car at the end of the tour for guests too tired to make the walk back to the ship. This makes AmaWaterways one of river cruising’s best cruise lines for accessibility.
Here’s Why Silversea Is the Best Cruise Line for Foodies
The food onboard Silversea’s fleet stands out among even the line’s luxury class competitors. While each ship has slight variations among its dining lineup, the one constant is the quality of the food, as it is inspired by the regions that the ships visit, including the line’s home country of Italy.
Two ships take the concept of locally-inspired and locally-sourced food to a new level in a program called S.A.L.T., which stands for Sea and Land Taste. Guests have the opportunity to participate in food-oriented shore excursions, elevate their experience in onboard cooking classes or simply enjoy the food and drinks of each region in the S.A.L.T. Bar and Kitchen.
Silversea Highlights
Silversea ships are all-suite with butler service and capacities that range from 100 guests to just over 700. Though each ship is distinct, the fleet consists of a mix of expedition-class vessels and “classic” ships, but even the expedition ships are designed around making every trip both exciting and luxurious.
Silversea offers door-to-door inclusive fares featuring executive car transfers within 52 miles of your chosen airport, plus flights and hotels as needed.
Premium alcoholic beverages are included, as is Wi-Fi (premium speeds are only available in the upper suites). On select sailings, guests may opt for a port-to-port package in order to book their own flights.
Where Does Silversea Sail?
The more appropriate question is where doesn’t Silversea cruise? Silversea currently has 700 destinations around the world. Silversea offers annual world cruises and has a strong presence among the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, as well as seasonal routes in Alaska, Canada and New England, the Caribbean, the South Pacific and Bermuda.
The line also maintains a year-round presence in the Galapagos and has expedition ships sailing both the Arctic and Antarctic -- in fact, we’d place it a close second on the list of best cruise lines for expeditions.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising with Silversea
The butler service onboard, which is available in every suite, is provided by highly-skilled staff trained to help guests with every need, from dinner reservations to shoeshining. Keep in mind that while the butler can arrange for your laundry to be done, there is an extra charge for that.
Most Silversea ships also have complimentary launderettes. Crew gratuities are included in the cruise fare, but tips for excursion tour guides on non-expedition cruises are not.
Here’s Why Norwegian Is the Best Cruise Line for Entertainment
Select Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) ships regularly play host to current Broadway hits. Four ships feature the unique Cavern Club look-alike to the legendary Liverpool club where the Beatles performed -- complete with a cover band.
Add in the line’s musical productions shows, comedy clubs, bowling and live game shows, like Deal or No Deal, and cruisers can find enough entertainment onboard Norwegian ships to keep things lively during almost any sailing.
Norwegian Cruise Line Highlights
Norwegian’s family-friendly cruise operation is best known for freestyle dining and ongoing Free at Sea promotions that allow cruisers to book cruises with open bar, Wi-Fi, excursions and specialty dining included in one all-inclusive fare.
The 17 ships in their fleet are large, but not overwhelmingly. They range in capacity from around 2,000 to just over 4,000 passengers on the four newest ships.
Stateroom options run the gamut of choices between interior and suites tucked away in a ship-within-a-ship enclave called The Haven. Top deck attractions include slides, spray parks, and even go kart tracks on the largest ships.
Where Does Norwegian Sail?
Cruisers can cruise NCL ships throughout most of the globe, including on limited Antarctic schedules. It is the only cruise line able to cruise the Hawaiian Islands without including a foreign port; it has an extensive Alaskan schedule, and has a strong presence in The Bahamas, Caribbean, and Mexico.
It transits the Panama Canal, has ships that visit Tahiti, Australia and New Zealand, Northern Europe and the Canary Islands.
What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Norwegian Cruise Line
Free at Sea, a popular promotion offered by Norwegian, does not apply to all bookings; some rooms are sold with traditional a la carte pricing for drinks, Wi-Fi, excursions and specialty dining.
All components of the Free at Sea program have limitations. For example, the “open bar” consists of the Premium Beverage Package and all the standard restrictions apply to that. Gratuities are not included and will be added to your stateroom account.