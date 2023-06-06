For first time cruisers, the sheer volume of holiday options can be bewildering. It's tough to know what size of ship would suit you, the type of cruise to choose -- even where in the world to cruise to.

But fear not, we've created a guide to some of the best options around for new-to-cruisers looking to find their sea legs. Whether you are after a family fly-cruise around the Mediterranean, a mini cruise to France or even a bucket list transatlantic voyage -- we've got it covered.

Below is a guide to the 12 best cruise lines for first timers.

1. Best Overall Cruise Line For First Timers: Marella Cruises

Why is Marella Cruises the best overall cruise line for first timers?

Tui-owned Marella Cruises will feel very familiar to anyone who has ever taken a TUI holiday, with lots of British touches in terms of food and entertainment and all-inclusive of tips and booze. The line operates four ships -- Marella Discovery, Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer and Marella Explorer 2.

Marella's next new ship, Marella Voyager, will debut in June 2023, offering 10 bars and restaurants, an indoor cinema, a pool deck, a crazy golf course at the top of the ship and The Veranda, with Balinese beds facing the ocean.

Marella Cruises highlights

The ships are relatively old, but have had full refurbishments and do have a wide choice of cabin types, amenities (climbing wall, outdoor cinema) and eating and drinking choices, including several speciality restaurants and bars. And the best thing? Marella Cruises is all-inclusive with drinks, tips, flights and transfers included within the cruise fare.

Where does Marella Cruises sail?

The ships divide their time between the Mediterranean over the summer months and the Caribbean and Canary Islands in the winter.

What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Marella Cruises

The onboard ambiance is fairly relaxed onboard with typically one ‘Dress to Impress’ night, Marella’s version of a formal night, for every seven-night cruise.

Unlike some previous seasons, Marella Cruises will not operate from Newcastle or Southampton in 2022 or 2023, though fly-cruise packages are available from airports across the U.K., from Aberdeen to Southampton.

2. Best Cruise Line For Departures From the U.K.: P&O Cruises

Why is P&O Cruises the best cruise line for departures from the U.K.?

P&O Cruises has a fleet of ships sailing from Southampton, including its newest ship, the 5,200-passenger Iona, the largest ship ever built for the U.K. market. Iona is sailing to the Norwegian fjords and the Canary Islands. You could sail to the Canary Islands and Mediterranean on Britannia, Ventura, Arcadia the adults-only Aurora, and the line's newest ship, Arvia, which will debut in December 2022.

Kids clubs are excellent (with a link up with Aardman Animations, of Wallace & Gromit fame); and the line's emphasis on dining, drinking and entertainment means the whole family is kept busy, day and night. The line's Strictly Come Dancing-themed sailings are also popular with families.

P&O Cruises highlights

The 17-deck Iona has eight speciality restaurants, as well as 13 entertainment venues, four swimming pools including an infinity pool at the aft of the ship and 16 whirlpools. Iona also boasts a four-screen cinema and a partnership with Gary Barlow, who oversees the new 710 music club.

Britannia takes all the most popular aspects of P&O Cruises' ships -- Olly Smith's The Glass House, Sindhu, the line's link-up with Strictly Come Dancing, The Crow's Nest -- and includes or enhances it. You'll find 56 craft beers in Brodie's Pub; 20 or more different types of British gins in the Crow's Nest and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood on selected cruises.

Where does P&O Cruises sail?

Iona divides its time between the Norwegian fjords and the Canary Islands; Britannia, Azura and Ventura spend the summer season sailing to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, the Norwegian fjords and the Baltic Sea. P&O Cruises short break, or ‘mini cruises’, from Southampton offer the chance to road test the line without committing to a lengthier sailing.

What you need to know as a first timer cruising with P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises isn't all-inclusive; you’ll have to factor in a drinks package, though tips are included. P&O Cruises dress code is traditional -- you can expect a couple of Black Tie formal nights when men dress up in smart suits or tuxedos and women wear glamorous gowns.

3. Best Cruise Line For Traditional Cruises: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Why is Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Best For Traditional Cruises?

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has a strong following among British cruisers who love the cosy, friendly atmosphere aboard its ships. The line offers more of a taste of how cruising used to be with set meal times, formal nights, captain's cocktail parties, onboard lectures and after-dinner quizzes.

While Fred. Olsen does attract families on some of its ships, the line mainly appeals to an older clientele. The line acquired two ships from Holland America Line in 2020 -- the 1,338-passenger Bolette and Borealis -- which have replaced the much-loved Boudicca and Black Watch. The line continues to operate the 1,360 passenger Balmoral and Braemar.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines highlights

Fred. Olsen ships have all the expected amenities -- swimming pools, hot tubs, beauty salons, card rooms, etc. Balmoral, refitted in November 2017, features two pools and a show lounge, while Braemar, also refitted in 2017, features a number of bars and lounges, two pools and a small spa.

Where does Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines sail to?

Fred. Olsen cruise ships depart from a huge range of U.K. ports on cruises to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, and the Baltic, as well as sailings to the Americas and round-the-world cruises to the South Pacific, Australia and Asia.

**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines **

If you're looking to uncover the U.K.'s hidden coves, green-covered islands and historic cities, Fred. Olsen offers some fantastic British Isles cruises departing from U.K. ports.

4. Best Cruise Line For Transatlantic Crossings: Cunard

Why is Cunard cruise line the best for transatlantic crossings?

Cunard ships operates the only purpose-built cruise liner in service, Queen Mary 2, offering a seven-night cruises from Southampton. Cunard crossings to New York are well known for their traditions, service and style, and aim to recapture the golden era of cruising before the days of flying.

Cunard highlights

The most elegant big ship at sea, QM2 harks back to the romance of ocean cruising -- with grand Art Deco features and stewards dressed in emblematic red, black and gold livery.

Dining is a grand occasion, while afternoon tea is a formal, white-gloved affair. Yet, the ship still offers modern comforts like a state-of-the-art gym and health spa, one of the largest libraries at sea and the first planetarium at sea. Oh, and there's a kennel onboard, so passengers going back and forth can take their four-legged friends across the Atlantic, too.

Where does Cunard sail?

Queen Mary 2 spends the majority of the year (spring to autumn) crossing the Atlantic between Southampton and New York. Some transatlantic cruises start in Hamburg. A taster cruise from Southampton to Hamburg of varying lengths, two or four nights, is a good option to determine if the line and ship are right for you, before committing to a transatlantic.

**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Cunard **

Cunard operates a class system. Book a Britannia cabin (Inside, ocean-facing or balcony cabin) and you'll be assigned to the Britannia Restaurant for all meals; Britannia Club passengers dine at the Britannia Club restaurant and Princess and Queens Grills passenger dine in their respective restaurants. Even for the top-end suite passengers, drinks aren't included on a Cunard cruise. Drinks and gratuities are extra.

Cunard offers a range of themed sailings on its transatlantic voyages, with topics ranging from literature to ballet and fashion.

5. Best Cruise Line For Mediterranean Fly-Cruises: MSC Cruises

Why is MSC Cruises the best cruise line for Mediterranean fly-cruises?

With a heavy-leaning Italian ambiance and year-long sailings throughout the Mediterranean, it's no wonder MSC declares the Mediterranean the heart and soul of its global operation. MSC Grandiosa, the line's first Meraviglia-plus class ship, is an excellent option, offering a traditional Western Med sailing, with calls to sunny ports such as Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Palermo and Valletta. MSC Seaside is another of MSC Cruises' glitzy ships in the Mediterranean this year. Previously based in Miami, Seaside is known for its ample outdoor space, featuring a seafront promenade lined with restaurants, bars and shops.

MSC Cruises highlights

MSC Grandiosa is the third in the line's award-winning Meraviglia class of ships and includes an indoor promenade with a 93m-long ever-changing LED ceiling; LEGO-themed kids' club; new specialty restaurants with Michelin-starred chefs, an outstanding spa and thermal suite and a multitude of activities, including a kids water park.

Where does MSC Cruises sail?

European and the Caribbean. MSC Grandiosa and MSC Seaside will spend the summer sailing between Italy, Spain, Tunisia and Malta.

What you need to know as a first timer cruising with MSC Cruises

Most MSC Cruises are cruise only, though the odd package includes flights. MSC Cruises packages include tips, and some promotions include drinks, though this isn't standard.

If you're looking to experience MSC Cruises without the hassle of flying, the line will also operate a ship out of the U.K. year round from 2022 with MSC Virtuosa sailing from Southampton through November 4 and MSC Preziosa sailing from Southampton from October 3.

6. Best Cruise Line For Caribbean Fly-Cruises: Norwegian Cruise Line

Why is Norwegian Cruise Line the best for Caribbean fly-cruises?

NCL packs its ships with family-fun attractions, making it the best for Caribbean fly-cruises. The 4,000-passenger Norwegian Encore is the line's newest ship and is based in Miami over the winter and offers Caribbean cruises through mid-April.

Norwegian Cruise Lines highlights

Passengers are never bored on Encore, which hosts Broadway-quality performances, in the form of two shows "Kinky Boots" and "Choir of Man". It's also got a 10,000-square foot gaming area complete with VR rides, simulated F1 and a VR maze. There are 30 bars and restaurants onboard including a wonderful brewpub, a whisky bar, a mojito bar, a Mexican restaurant and a steakhouse. Lodging options range from studios for solo travellers to suites complete with concierge and butler service in the suites-only enclave of The Haven.

Where does Norwegian Cruise Line sail?

The Caribbean, Alaska and all over Europe. Encore is based in Miami over the winter months and offers seven-night Caribbean cruises with calls to St Thomas, Tortola, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, offering a taste of pristine chalk-white beaches, colourful harbours and lush, green-covered islands.

**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line **

Norwegian Cruise Line runs a promotion called Free at Sea, which means passengers get to choose from a slew of perks including inclusive drinks, speciality dining, shore excursions and WiFi. Norwegian Cruise Line’s current Free at Sea promotion includes all of these perks for a set fee of $99. Booking flights through Norwegian Cruise Line is possible when opting for one of the line’s cruise and flight packages.

And if you don't want to fly all the way to the Caribbean to get a taste of NCL, you'll be pleased to know that the line is debuting its newest ship Norwegian Prima right here in the U.K. in August. It also promises to be a game changer -- packed with a slew of new-to-the-line features.

7. Best Cruise Line For Families: Royal Caribbean

Why is Royal Caribbean the best cruise line for families?

Imagine seeing your kids' faces light up when they step inside a multi-coloured, two-storey cabin featuring an in-suite slide. On Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas and Spectrum of the Seas you could do just that if you book the eye-popping Ultimate Family Suite. These epic cabins include a balcony Jacuzzi and table tennis; a games room complete with video game systems and a life-size Connect-Four and more. There’s a separate master suite where parents can retreat.

From multi slide water parks to bumper cars, Royal Caribbean ships are loaded with family features. There's currently one Royal Caribbean ship in the U.K., Anthem of the Seas, based out of Southampton during the summer season.

Royal Caribbean highlights

Anthem is part of the line's ground-breaking Quantum-class of ships and includes, amongst other things, a jewel-shaped glass capsule that rises 300 feet above sea level, providing 360-degree views from high above the ship; and the SeaPlex, the largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea, with attractions ranging from roller skating and video gaming to a circus school, complete with flying trapeze classes. The ship has 19 restaurants and numerous bars as well as West End-quality entertainment onboard in the form of "We Will Rock You".

**Where does Royal Caribbean sail? **

North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. Anthem of the Seas offers sailings that range from four-night mini-cruises to 14-night voyages from Southampton to the Mediterranean and Canary Islands from the U.K. during the summer.

**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Royal Caribbean **

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Wonder of the Seas, will be the biggest in the world, featuring the line’s Oasis-class blueprint of individual neighbourhoods, including a brand-new, suite-only area.

Wonder of the Seas debuts in March 2022.

8. Best Cruise Line For Luxury: Seabourn

Why is Seabourn the best luxury cruise line?

Seabourn prides itself on being at the very top of luxury cruises, with impeccable service, desirable destinations, inclusive extras like coffee and cocktails, and the highest ratio of space per guest in the industry, all in an intimate and unpretentious setting with like-minded passengers. The fleet's latest and most luxurious are Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore.

Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, and Seabourn Quest are the line's older ships, which launched in 2009, 2010 and 2011, respectively, and marked a sleek and modern gear change for the previously more traditional luxury line.

Seabourn highlights

Seabourn partners with US chef, Thomas Keller (known for his Napa Valley restaurant The French Laundry and Per Se in New York). At The Colonnade, special theme nights feature chef Keller's dinners that pay homage to his American childhood, while The Grill by Thomas Keller focuses on the iconic dishes of a classic American restaurant. Various dining options allow passengers to eat restaurant-style whenever, wherever and with whomever for every meal. They can also sample tasting menus or enjoy grilled specialties on the patio.

We also love the Molton Brown Seabourn Collection luxury toiletries provided in suites.

**Where does Seabourn sail? **

From seven-night Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises and journeys throughout Southeast Asia, South America, Antarctica and Africa to 100+-night jaunts around the globe, Seabourn cruises include an endless range of destinations and cruise types.

What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Seabourn

The line prides itself on visiting smaller ports in destinations such as Alaska, the Caribbean and Mediterranean. Seabourn’s smaller ships are able to navigate to tinier ports that larger ships simply can't reach. In Alaska, for example, Seabourn calls at the smaller, quainter towns of Haines and Wrangell, as well as scenic cruising in the Misty Fjords and glacier viewing in Endicott Arm.

Seabourn will also debut two exhibitions soon; Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit in July 2022 and 2023, respectively. Seabourn Venture will even have submarines, sea kayaks and zodiacs.

9. Best Cruise Line For River Cruises: Viking River Cruises

Why is Viking the best river cruise line?

Viking River Cruises is one of the most established operators on Europe's waterways, with a fleet of more than 60 vessels that offer sailings on the major rivers of Europe, plus China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Egypt.

Among the plush amenities on Viking river cruises, passengers are met with a Queen-size Viking Explorer bed, a 42" flat-screen TV, heated bathroom floors and Freyja toiletries.

Viking River Cruises highlights

Viking River's Longships, the largest and most contemporary class of ships on Europe's rivers, were created specifically for river cruising. Sleekly Scandinavian in design, these 190-passenger vessels feature all-outside cabins, two-room suites, real balconies and several dining venues whose cuisines range from formal to light-fare. The Aquavit Terrace, a special feature of the Longships design, functions as an indoor/outdoor restaurant and lounge. Alfresco dining -- rarely available on river lines -- is so popular with travellers that Viking has added more dining settings.

Where does Viking River Cruises sail?

Vessels cruise the major waterways of Europe. You could take a Viking river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest; on the River Volga from Moscow to St Petersburg; plus the river Douro, Portugal; the Rhine, Europe; the Nile, Egypt; the Yangtze, China, and the Irrawaddy, Myanmar. New for 2022, Viking Mississippi is an exciting addition to the fleet.

**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Viking River Cruises **

Viking is strictly for over 18s. A big plus for those who prefer adults-only holidays.

10. Best Cruise Line For the Over 50s and Solo Travellers: Saga Cruises

**Why is Saga Cruises the best cruise line for the over 50s and solo travellers? **

Saga Cruises is a British-based cruise line that's exclusive to passengers 50 years of age or older. Saga cruises are designed specifically with this demographic in mind, placing an emphasis on comfort, service and ease of travel. It operates two new-build, 999-passenger ships: Spirit of Discovery, which launched in summer 2019; and Spirit of Adventure, which launched in August 2021. Saga river cruises are also available on the line’s Spirit of the Danube and Spirit of the Rhine.

For its solo travellers, Saga offers a high proportion of single cabins and organises special events, including a Singles Mingle party and an exclusive lunch. Singles meet-ups are arranged for shore excursions.

Saga Cruises highlights

Saga prides itself on its attentive service, from door-to-door chauffeur service, porters carrying your bags upon arrival to tuxedo-clad waiter service in the Dining Room and pampering experts at the spa. Additional amenities include a welcome cocktail party, a theatre, a traditional library, a ballroom, 24-hour room service, bars and lounges. Saga also includes all tips, drinks, speciality restaurant dining. The singles events for solo travellers are a big draw.

Where does Saga Cruises sail?

The ships go all over the world, offering a variety of cruises around the British Isles, Scandinavian & Norwegian fjords, the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Far East, Europe and the Netherlands, many from their homeport of Dover. A limited number of Saga cruises depart from Southampton.

**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Saga Cruises **

Saga Cruises' ships are plush -- they have a boutique hotel feel and super sleek design. The average age of a Saga Cruises passenger is early 70s.

11. Best Cruise Line For Expedition Cruises: Hurtigruten

Why is Hurtigruten the best expedition cruise line?

Hurtigruten cruises leads the way in Arctic expedition sailings, operating near-enough 365 days a years, come rain, shine or blizzard, Norwegian Coastal sailings from Bergen in the south to Kirkenes, some 140 miles above the Arctic circle. These sailings are offered on both northbound and southbound routes. The line also has a fleet of expedition ships, including the two newest, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, the world's first hybrid ships. The expedition ships operate in the High Arctic, Greenland, Iceland and Antarctica, offering some extraordinary adventures including snorkelling in polar waters, husky sledding, staying in an ice hotel and chasing the Northern Lights.

Hurtigruten highlights

Hurtigruten cruise ships vary both in terms of size and amenities, but what they all have in common is they are not a "cruise" ship in the modern sense of the word, so do not expect a cruise director on the Tannoy, shops selling duty-free goods and big shows in the evening.

The ships have basic amenities such as a sauna and a hot tub or two, a café and a main dining room and plenty of spots to watch the wildlife swim by. Cabins are toasty, but do not expect many balconies. Hurtigruten’s newer ships have a more luxurious and modern feel.

Hurtigruten also offers fascinating astronomy themed cruises, some departing from Dover, with leading astronomer, Dr John Mason, onboard.

Where does Hurtigruten sail?

The coastal voyage ships sail the Norwegian coastline year-round on 11-day voyages or partial sailings. Some then are re-deployed to offer expedition cruises to the Arctic in the summer months and the Chilean fjords, Antarctica and Galapagos over the winter. There's also a bucket list-worthy Hurtigruten Northern Passage cruise.

Great news for adventurers interested in a no-fly expedition experience as Hurtigruten sails from Dover on MS Maud, with itineraries including Norwegian fjords, Arctic and British Isles cruises.

**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Hurtigruten cruises **

Hurtigruten offers a Northern Lights Promise, meaning if you sail one of their Northern Lights cruises and don't spot the aurora borealis, you'll get a six or seven-day Classic Voyage for free.

12. Best Cruise Line For Greek Islands Cruises: Celestyal Cruises

Why is Celestyal Cruises the best line for Greek islands cruises?

A Celestyal Cruises holiday around the Greek islands gives you the opportunity to arrive early and stay late on an island, and stay overnight at two destinations (Mykonos and Santorini), as well as call in at tiny islands like Patmos and Samos. You would be hard-pressed to find another line that offers this level of immersion, and the opportunity to get to know a region such as Greece so well.

Celestyal Cruises highlights

Celestyal operates two ships -- Celestyal Crystal and Celestyal Olympia -- which are fairly old and small (1,200 and 1,664 passengers, respectively) by modern cruise ship standards, which means that onboard activities are limited to a single pool and a few hot tubs.

**Where does Celestyal Cruises sail? **

Celestyal Crystal offers a "Three Continents" itinerary, calling in at Istanbul, Cyprus, Egypt and Ashdod (Israel), as well its immersive Greek islands cruises, calling in at Mykonos (overnight), Milos, Santorini (overnight), Heraklion, Crete; and Kusadasi (Turkey).

**What you need to know as a first timer cruising with Celestyal Cruises **

Celestyal Cruises three-day Greece cruise, roundtrip from Athens, is a great way for first timers to test out a Greek islands cruise holiday. Celestyal Cruises is also budget friendly.

13. Best Budget Cruise Line For Over 50s: Ambassador Cruise Line

Why is Ambassador Cruise Line the best for budget cruises?

The first new British cruise line to launch in 12 years, Ambassador Cruise Line debuts in 2022 offering affordable no-fly cruises for the over-50s, on the 1,400-passenger Ambience, which more seasoned cruisers will recognise as the former Regal Princess. Fares start from £499 per person for a six-night Norwegian fjords cruise that calls at Haugesund, Flam, cruise Sognefjord & Aurlandsfjord, Bergen, while a 14-night Baltic Sea sailing comes in at £1,199 per person – that’s just £85 per night.

Fares don’t include drinks and gratuities, though packages are available that cover both from £29.95pp when pre-booked.

Ambassador Cruise Line highlights

Ambience has been completely upgraded and refurbished and will offer five restaurants, including specialty dining options; two cafes, nine lounges, a swimming pool, spa, day and evening entertainment, fitness and leisure facilities complemented by enticing enrichment and lifestyle programmes.

**Where does Ambassador Cruise Line sail? **

Operating from Tilbury, Essex, Ambassador Cruise Line’s first-year programme will include 33 sailings, visiting 88 different ports, featuring the Baltic Sea and St Petersburg; Greenland, the Arctic, and Iceland. During the winter months, the programme will feature expedition-style voyages to the Canary Islands, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.

What you need to know as a first-timer cruising with Ambassador Cruise Line

The line’s second ship, the 1,2000-passenger Ambition, will debut in 2023, with sailings set to be revealed in Q2 of 2022.

14. Best Cruise Line For Couples: Celebrity Cruises

**Why is Celebrity Cruises the best cruise line for couples? **

Whether you’re a new couple on your first getaway together, a honeymooning couple or just looking to inject some romance into your next holiday, Celebrity Cruises is a good bet for couples. Celebrity Cruises ships are among the most beautifully decorated and modern ships at sea, making them perfect for couples looking for a focus on dining, wine, relaxing spaces and sophisticated entertainment.

While Celebrity Cruises isn’t adults only and families with kids do sail, spaces are designed with sophisticated travellers – namely couples – in mind.

Celebrity Cruises Line highlights

Celebrity Cruises’ Edge class is particularly stunning, with ground breaking features including the three-deck spiralling restaurant/lounge/theatre called Eden; the Magic Carpet moveable deck, kitted out with an open-air lounge and bar and a sophisticated Pool and Resort Deck.

Another perk of Celebrity Cruises’ ships for couples is the Lawn Club – or the Rooftop Garden on Edge-class ships – which allows couples to hang out on the grass, whether just relaxing or watching a big-screen movie. Daytime activities including the adults-only Solarium, Canyon Ranch Spa and wine tasting make for perfect daytime dates.

**Where does Celebrity Cruises sail? **

Most parts of the world, Europe, the Americas, including the Caribbean and the Galapagos, Australia and New Zealand. From the U.K., you could join Celebrity Silhouette, which sails the summer season to North Europe and the Mediterranean from Southampton or you could try the Edge-class Celebrity Apex to the Norwegian fjords from Amsterdam.

**What you need to know as a first-timer cruising with Celebrity Cruises **

If you’re really looking to impress your other half with a super sleek suite, Celebrity Cruises' newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, which launches in spring, offers the line's first two-storey Edge Villas that resemble a plush Miami condo.