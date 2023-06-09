11 Best Ports for Overnight Cruise Stops

Ho Chi Minh City

Why We Love It: While it serves as an embarkation port for Mekong River cruises, the city formerly known as Saigon is an overnight stop for cruises that travel between Hong Kong and Singapore. Some cruisers use the extra time to take a quick trip to Cambodia's Angkor Wat (and meet up with the ship in a different port), but there's plenty to do in two days if you decide to stay in Vietnam. Use one day to explore the city and the other -- if you're up for it -- to take a chilling, yet educational tour of the Cu Chi Tunnels used during the Vietnam War.

Don't Miss: Feeling adventurous? A street food walking tour of Ho Chi Minh City allows you to sample some of the city's delicious cuisine at vetted stalls and restaurants. Up the ante by taking a night Vespa or scooter tour, where you're plunged into the controlled chaos that defines Saigon's streets.