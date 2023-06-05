12 Delicious Craft Cocktails Only Available On Cruise Ships

Craft cocktails have boomed in popularity over the last few years, with more bars offering exceedingly creative concoctions on their menus that become an entire experience or a beverage that ends up looking like a work of art. Cruise ships are putting their own spin on the trend, serving creative, immersive, and just plain unique cocktails onboard.

We love a good reason to sip an even better cocktail (or two) while at sea. Here are our favorite cruise ship craft cocktails. Drink up because you'll be hard-pressed to get your hands on them once you reach dry land.