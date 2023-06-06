If you really want to live large on your next sailing, cruise lines offer plenty of ways for you to pamper yourself. (After all, the more you splurge, the more money they make.) From something as simple as a massage after a long day of sightseeing to something as extravagant as taking a shore tour by private plane, it's easy to throw fiscal responsibility to those ocean winds and treat yourself to a decadent day.

Want some ideas? Whether you're looking for an affordable splurge (something pricy but doable on an average cruise) or a once-in-a-lifetime experience saved for a special occasion, there's a wow-factor cruise activity for you. Go ahead: Live a little ... or a lot!