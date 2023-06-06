13 Things Not to Do on a River Cruise

River cruising combines all the convenience of ocean cruising -- unpacking once, having someone else do all the planning, coming home at night to an English-speaking environment -- with the ease of navigating Europe.

But there's a decided difference between the two styles of travel, and for veteran ocean cruisers, the more intimate ships and jam-packed itineraries can be a bit of a culture shock. Luckily, Cruise Critic has taken countless river cruise sailings and is here to help you learn the ropes.

Here are our tips of what NOT to do on a river cruise.