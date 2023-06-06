The best cruise deals aren’t as hard to find as you might think. But digging for deals on cruises can mean the difference between unearthing that low fare or compromising on price and itinerary, so you need to know where to look. You probably already have a tried-and-true method of searching for cheap cruises. Maybe you wait for Black Friday cruise deals every year.

Perhaps you wait for calls from your trusty travel agent, or maybe you're a tiger when it comes to prowling the internet for low fares. You might book your cruise right when the brochure is first published, or you might bide your time until two weeks before sailing for those juicy last-minute cruise deals. But have you explored all the possible ways of nabbing that steal?

Let us share some of our favourite tips on how to get cheap cruises. While some might be old hat, others may catch you by surprise. Use them all, and you'll be ready to pounce on that cheap cruise when the right promotion comes along.