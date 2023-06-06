14 Instagram-Worthy Food Dishes on a Cruise

1. Norwegian Waffle at Viking Ocean Cruises' Mamsen's

Instagram-worthy food meets wanderlust at this "hidden" food counter in Viking Ocean Cruises' Explorer's Lounge -- serving Norwegian delicacies, like this waffle, on vintage china. Decorate your waffle with toppings such as fruit, chocolate and cheese; then take a bite, and you'll see why it's one of the line's most raved-about dishes. Do we need to tell you to take a photo first? We didn't think so.

2. Milkshakes at Norwegian Bliss' Coco's

Norwegian Bliss cruisers with a sweet tooth will at some point find themselves at Coco's, a dessert restaurant that serves artfully designed treats with an emphasis on chocolate. While its gelato bowls, bonbons and fondue dish all have wow factor, no dessert is quite as photogenic as one of its milkshakes. Just don't forget to snap a photo of it being made -- that's part of the fun of enjoying one.

3. Small Plates at Cunard's Carinthia Lounge

Dedicated foodies will find it hard to resist an opportunity to 'Gram the gourmet offerings at Cunard's Carinthia Lounge. With a delicious line-up of small plates served at breakfast and lunch, the standout dishes are arguably the tasty breaded haggis and the poached or fried eggs served over a spicy mushroom and tomato relish. As pleasing on the eye as they are on the taste buds, you'll want to have your smartphone at the ready to capture these Instagram-worthy dishes before you dive in.

4. Baby Vegetables in the Garden at Royal Caribbean's Wonderland

Veggies don't get much fresher than when you're eating them straight from the garden. This fun dish -- designed to look like baby vegetables growing out of a bowl of soil -- is perhaps the most Instagram-worthy food dish at Royal Caribbean's "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired restaurant. Bonus for you: The soil is also edible.

5. Marella Explorer's Sharable Dessert

You might want to keep this rainbow-hued dessert all to yourself at the dinner table, but you'll definitely want to share it on the 'Gram. The Explorer dessert is served at the ship's specialty restaurant, The Dining Room, and features a salacious mix of fresh fruit, exquisitely-prepared sweet treats and a single scoop of ice cream. The wonderfully extravagant presentation will leave your followers drooling as they hit 'Like!'

6. Citron Tart at Princess Cruises' Share

Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone developed this captivating dessert at his restaurant onboard select Princess Cruises ships. Garnished with meringue and fresh raspberries that add gorgeous pops of colour, the tart makes for a perfect aerial shot for those willing to get creative. Oh, and it's as delicious as it is photogenic.

7. Mickey Waffle on Disney Cruise Line

One of the happiest meals on earth, Disney's famous Mickey Waffle is a must-try when having breakfast on any of the line's ships. The waffles -- found in the buffet and other select venues -- are shaped like Mickey Mouse's head and make for the perfect photo op. Bonus points if you can get Mickey to pose with you and your waffle.

8. Bread Basket at Oceania's Toscana

This top cruise line for foodies offers a breadth of sumptuous, beautifully presented foods -- turning even underrated items like bread baskets into works of art. The bread selection in the line's signature Italian restaurant is a feast for the eyes, and one that deserves to be 'Grammed. Pair it with your favourite glass of vino, and watch the "likes" pour in.

9. Sushi Lollipops at Celebrity Cruises' Qsine

It's hard to narrow down only one picture-perfect dish at Celebrity Cruises' whimsical global fusion restaurant -- made popular by the innovative twists it puts on familiar favourites, like sushi. In this signature dish, eight rounded rolls are served on mini-skewers that protrude out of a plank. The lollipops are served with a side of wasabi mayo and pickled ginger radish salad, and are just as tasty as they are intriguing.

10. Tacos at Carnival Cruise Line's BlueIguana Cantina

There's a certain level of pride in building the perfect taco -- and with all the colourful ingredients you can use at Carnival's much-loved BlueIguana Cantina, it's an Instagram-able moment that deserves to be captured. Place your creation on the poolside eatery's festive tiled tables for the perfect backdrop. Prefer to pair it with a cocktail? Spruce up the shot even further with a margarita from the nearby BlueIguana Tequila Bar.

11. Gelato at MSC Seaside's Venchi

Leave it to a cruise line with Italian roots to whip up arguably the best gelato at sea, which -- held against a backdrop of the ocean -- also makes for the ultimate Instagram-worthy food shot. Take your gelato to go in a cup, cone or martini glass, and start snapping away before it begins to melt.

12. Caviar on Seabourn Cruise Line

Caviar literally served on a silver platter calls for a photo, preferably posted with the hashtag #TreatYoself. Luxury line Seabourn pampers its passengers with complimentary caviar throughout the day or night. Order it after a long, hard day of sunbathing, or on your balcony with a glass of Champagne. Hey, somebody's got to do it.

13. Caramel Popcorn Sundae at Regent Seven Seas Cruises' Prime 7

Save room for dessert at luxury line Regent Seven Seas' signature steakhouse. You won't want to miss this decadent sundae -- the perfect combination of sweet, salty and camera-ready. Snap a photo for the 'Gram before it melts, and then indulge in the glass of vanilla and chocolate ice cream (made from scratch), caramel popcorn, salted peanuts and whipped cream with bourbon sauce.

14. Specialty Pizza at Holland America Line's New York Pizza

Most cruise pizza is pretty subpar, but a few lines have nailed it -- such as Holland America, with its beautifully crafted, New York-themed specialty pizza. Choose from a variety of attractive flavours, or build your own and share it with the world. Be prepared for comments from jealous friends and family members questioning why they didn't get an invite.