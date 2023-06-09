14 Ways to Get Free (or Cheaper) Drinks on a Cruise

At-sea alcohol prices are anything but cheap, yet savvy cruisers know how to keep from drowning in their bar bill. We polled our editors and readers to compile these 15 great tips and tricks for scoring free or discounted pours on cruise ships.

One quick caveat: With a few justified exceptions, the following tips do not include wine. Policies vary, but most mainstream lines allow passengers to bring vino onboard in some fashion, though you'll likely have to pay a corkage fee to drink it in a restaurant.

Check out our full rundown of cruise line alcohol policies for more information.

--By Dan Askin, Cruise Critic contributor; Updated by Gina Kramer, Associate Editor