Congratulations on booking your first cruise. No comes the fun part: Figuring out everything you want to see, do, taste and experience on and off of your ship during your cruise vacation.

Cruising has many advantages over land-based travel, but with so much choice and information out there, booking (and embarking on) your first cruise can be perplexing.

The planning stage will likely pose several questions, relating to shore excursions, drinks packages, tipping and more. There are also many tips and tricks to learn once you’ve booked to help ensure you maximise your first cruise experience.

Here are our 18 vital first-time cruise tips to help you navigate your first holiday at sea and set you on your way to becoming a savvy cruiser.