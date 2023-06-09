Nothing compares to jumping in cool water on a hot sea day or loosening your muscles in a therapeutic whirlpool after a long day of shopping in port. If you want to keep your toes dry, you can just sit back and sip frozen cocktails on your lounge chair -- equally refreshing in our minds.

When we're stuck at work and holiday is far away, we dream of cruise ship pools -- you know, the ones you see in those shiny brochures and online ads that instantly transport you to a state of Zen. If the top deck is your happy place, then redress your swimming sorrows with pictures of our 15 favourite spots (in no particular order) to take a dip onboard.