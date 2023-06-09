16 Wackiest Pieces of Cruise Ship Decor (Photos)

While some cruise ships have earned a bad rap for tacky decor, others boast some of the most impressive -- and expensive -- private collections at sea. Either way, if you're a fan of weird and wacky art, a cruise ship can be like a floating gold mine. From stairwells and hallways to restaurants and restrooms, strange and wonderful cruise ship art can be found around every corner.
If you're an art enthusiast -- or if you're simply interested in some of the strangest works we've seen at sea -- check out this list of the 16 wackiest pieces of cruise ship decor.
Celebrity Constellation boasts a wide array of art, including this 3D installation by Spanish sculptor Jaume Plensa.
These miniature baseball fields can be found hanging around "Our House," Carnival Splendor's onboard sports bar.
A variety of sports-themed decor can be found at the Gravity Sports Bar on Adventure of the Seas, including this display of more than 2,000 golf balls.
This full-room art installation is located just outside Celebrity Reflection's Ensemble Lounge. Similar rooms can be found across the fleet, including onboard Celebrity Eclipse and Celebrity Silhouette.
Who says cruise decor can't be functional and funny? You can find this statue sitting -- er, squatting -- outside of the Cavern Club Liverpool on Norwegian Epic.
Art can be found anywhere onboard -- even outdoors. Take these brightly colored sculptures at Oosterdam's Sea View Pool, for example.
Cruise ship nightclubs are notorious for wacky decor. Carnival Pride's Beauties Night Club, home to dozens of these neon Michelangelo-esque torsos, is no exception.
This life-size metal man on Celebrity Constellation could easily be mistaken for a "living statue" -- a street artist who poses as a statue or mannequin in a public square.
Music is central to the Koningsdam experience, making these brightly colored records the perfect decor addition.
This avant-garde version of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" painting can be found in Carnival Inspiration's karaoke lounge.
A variety of art can be found throughout Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. This fabulous cheetah, for example, is located in one of the ship's elevators.
Found on Celebrity Eclipse, this psychedelic art installation comprises dozens of layers of brightly colored cardstock.
The gym sounds like an odd place for an art installation. Perhaps these sparkly statues, located just outside Carnival Splendor's fitness center, are meant to motivate the gymgoers?
This swanky monkey stands guard outside the Spiegel Tent on Norwegian Breakaway.
This installation on Koningsdam gives "mixed media" a whole new meaning. If you look closely, you'll notice the mosaic tiles are actually brightly colored Hot Wheels-sized cars.
This bizarre painting -- embellished with buttons, fake flowers and plastic jewels -- is one of several at Celebrity Reflection's Murano restaurant.