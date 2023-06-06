Cruise Secrets Exposed: Food

1. You are not limited to one of each starters, main course and dessert In the main dining room you can order two entrees or three desserts if you choose. You can order two mains or three desserts if you choose. You can also order starter-sized portions of a main course or order a few starters for your main meal. It's a great way to try new foods you're not sure you'll like (escargot, anyone?).

2. Some lines offer completely free room service Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, for example, offers free room service, while others charge. And while some lines don't charge, they may apply a small fee. Ask room service or the front desk if this applies to avoid hidden charges.

*Tip: Want to dine in your cabin, but don’t want to fork out for room service if you’re travelling with a cruise line that applies a fee? Grab a slice of pizza, burger, or similar from the pool deck, and take it back to your cabin. *

3. At breakfast time, you may have more options than just the buffet and main dining room. On Cunard's Queen Mary 2, we found the most delicious breakfast dishes available in the Carinthia Lounge, such as eggs benedict, breaded haggis ball and a gooey fried egg over spicy sauteed mushrooms, which are completely free.

4. There are often first day discounts available in the speciality restaurants Most people dine in the main dining room or buffet on the first night of the cruise, as many haven't discovered the specialty restaurants yet. If you book an alternative dining venue for the first night of the cruise, you may get a discount on select lines (like Celebrity Cruises) or have an easier time getting a reservation for a popular venue.

5. Food is free at most cafes Specialty coffee at the designated coffee shops onboard comes with an extra fee, but the pastries, sandwiches and other food at these venues are often free, so always ask about baked goodies and savouries.

6. Non-brand ice cream is free Like ice cream? Cruise lines will charge for branded scoops like Ben & Jerry's. However, there's always a free version -- usually soft-serve machines on the Lido Deck or at the buffet.

**7. Look for alternatives to the buffet on embarkation day ** On embarkation day, most people head straight to the buffet to have lunch and wait for their cabins to open. It's a mob scene. But many cruise ships have alternative venues open -- the main dining room or a mini-buffet in the solarium or atrium area. Ask a crew member or check your daily newsletter to find an alternative for a calmer first meal. For example, on Princess Cruises, the International Cafe, Pizzeria and Grill also are open; on Royal Caribbean ships, Sorrento's, the Solarium and Park Cafes, Giovanni's Table, Cafe Promenade and Starbucks are open on the afternoon of embarkation.

8. Don't know which night to make speciality dinner reservations? -- ask the purser The main dining room menus are planned for the week, and the purser's desk often has access to those menus. Ask to see them so you can decide which nights are less appealing and which you don't want to miss, and plan your cruise accordingly.