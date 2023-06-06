The more you cruise, the more you pick up on the cruise secrets the lines don't always tell you -- which give you more choice, lets you save money and generally allows you to have a better time onboard.
But why wait to work these things out the hard way -- possibly after you've missed your chance? We trawled through all the great advice on Cruise Critic's Message Boards to bring you some of the secrets of your cruise line. From secrets of some of the world's most expensive cruise ships to secrets of the mega cruise ships, you might find there's something here you didn't already know.
Here are some of the important cruise ship secrets exposed.
1. You are not limited to one of each starters, main course and dessert In the main dining room you can order two entrees or three desserts if you choose. You can order two mains or three desserts if you choose. You can also order starter-sized portions of a main course or order a few starters for your main meal. It's a great way to try new foods you're not sure you'll like (escargot, anyone?).
2. Some lines offer completely free room service Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, for example, offers free room service, while others charge. And while some lines don't charge, they may apply a small fee. Ask room service or the front desk if this applies to avoid hidden charges.
*Tip: Want to dine in your cabin, but don’t want to fork out for room service if you’re travelling with a cruise line that applies a fee? Grab a slice of pizza, burger, or similar from the pool deck, and take it back to your cabin. *
3. At breakfast time, you may have more options than just the buffet and main dining room. On Cunard's Queen Mary 2, we found the most delicious breakfast dishes available in the Carinthia Lounge, such as eggs benedict, breaded haggis ball and a gooey fried egg over spicy sauteed mushrooms, which are completely free.
4. There are often first day discounts available in the speciality restaurants Most people dine in the main dining room or buffet on the first night of the cruise, as many haven't discovered the specialty restaurants yet. If you book an alternative dining venue for the first night of the cruise, you may get a discount on select lines (like Celebrity Cruises) or have an easier time getting a reservation for a popular venue.
5. Food is free at most cafes Specialty coffee at the designated coffee shops onboard comes with an extra fee, but the pastries, sandwiches and other food at these venues are often free, so always ask about baked goodies and savouries.
6. Non-brand ice cream is free Like ice cream? Cruise lines will charge for branded scoops like Ben & Jerry's. However, there's always a free version -- usually soft-serve machines on the Lido Deck or at the buffet.
**7. Look for alternatives to the buffet on embarkation day ** On embarkation day, most people head straight to the buffet to have lunch and wait for their cabins to open. It's a mob scene. But many cruise ships have alternative venues open -- the main dining room or a mini-buffet in the solarium or atrium area. Ask a crew member or check your daily newsletter to find an alternative for a calmer first meal. For example, on Princess Cruises, the International Cafe, Pizzeria and Grill also are open; on Royal Caribbean ships, Sorrento's, the Solarium and Park Cafes, Giovanni's Table, Cafe Promenade and Starbucks are open on the afternoon of embarkation.
8. Don't know which night to make speciality dinner reservations? -- ask the purser The main dining room menus are planned for the week, and the purser's desk often has access to those menus. Ask to see them so you can decide which nights are less appealing and which you don't want to miss, and plan your cruise accordingly.
**1. There's no "open beverage" rule onboard. ** You can bring drinks from a bar or buffet to your cabin or elsewhere on the ship and no one will bat an eye. (Same goes for food.)
2. It's often cheaper to buy a bottle of wine than a few glasses But what do you do if you don't finish the bottle? Cruise ship waiters can mark the bottle with your cabin number and save it for another night, even for dinner in another onboard venue.
**3. Groups of beer drinkers can save by ordering buckets of beer. ** You get four or five beers in a souvenir bucket at a per-beer cost slightly cheaper than ordering individual bottles.
4. On most lines, soft drinks are not free However, iced tea or a juice variety in the dining room usually is. Save on soft drinks by buying a drinks card, offering a set price for unlimited soft drinks.
5. You can bring wine and champagne onboard Most cruise lines prohibit passengers from bringing beer and spirits onboard, but do let you bring a bottle or two of wine or Champagne. Some lines (such as Holland America and Princess) also let you bring a reasonable amount of non-alcoholic drinks onboard -- which helps save on pricey shipboard soft drinks and bottled waters. Fred. Olsen prohibits you from bringing any alcoholic beverages onboard, while P&O Cruises allows wine and Champagne to be brought onboard, but the line will apply a £15 corkage fee for wine consumed in the restaurants.
Top tip: Look out for events onboard, such as boutique or gallery showcases, which often offer a complimentary drink, or the Captain's welcome drinks. Keep an eye on your daily programme for drink specials or happy hours with reduced-price beverages, too.
**1. Most cabins are made of metal ** And therefore they're magnetic. Bring along some magnets (or buy some as souvenirs) and you can keep all your cocktail party invites, alternative dining reservation notices and daily planners hung up on the walls and doors.
**2. Inside cabins have no natural light. At all. ** Turn your TV to the bridge cam station, turn off the sound and -- voila! -- you've got an instant nightlight and a way to see if the sun is up.
**3. Spa cabins can often be a smart financial decision for avid spa-goers. ** While MSC Cruises does not specifically feature designated spa cabins, its Yacht Club suites offer exclusive spa amenities and services, including direct private access to the MSC Aurea Spa from the Yacht Club. Within the spa are two massage/treatment rooms reserved only for Yacht Club passengers and the first four passengers in a Yacht Club cabin get a free one-off pass to the thermal suite.
4. Bring your own power banks With all of the electronics we tote around with us these days, most people find cruise ship outlets to be insufficient. You can bring your own charging station or power strip (check to see if these are legal on your cruise line), but you may also want to ask your cabin steward. Sometimes there's an extra outlet hidden behind the TV or under the bed.
**5. Picky about your bedding? ** Some lines will provide egg crate mattress toppers, top sheets and alternative pillow types by special request. Feel free to ask, before or during your cruise.
**6. Cabin designers are pretty clever about creating as much storage space as possible. ** Do a little exploring or ask your cabin steward for a tour. You may be surprised to find extra storage under the bed or sofa, inside an ottoman or behind a mirror.
Top tip: If you're feeling queasy, don't run out to a pharmacy before making some calls. Room service can often offer ginger-based sweets or such like. Often you can get seasickness medication from the purser's desk or medical centre for free.
1. Many lines offer free minutes if you sign up for an internet package on the first day of the cruise.
**2. Cruise ship spas often offer discounts for first-day and port-day treatments. ** Stop by the spa, or check your daily newsletters to find out about deals.
**3. If the port talk is at the same time as your massage, don't worry. ** Presentations and audience-participation shows are often re-broadcast on the ship's channel on your in-room TV. You can still catch the recording if you miss the live show.
4. You can often get into the main show -- even if tickets are sold out If you want to see one of the big-name shows on Royal Caribbean or Norwegian (like "Mamma Mia" or "Rock of Ages"), but tickets are sold out, don't fret. Many people reserve the free tickets but don't show up, so if you get in line prior to showtime, cruise ship staff will let you in if seats are available.
1. Celebrity Cruises has great buffet items Celebrity's buffet secrets include delicious ship-made hard-serve ice cream (for free) in the buffet and made-to-order waffles with a choice of toppings. You can also order a cup of sweet toppings with no ice cream if that's your treat of choice.
2. HAL offers a discounted lunch On Holland America Line, lunch is discounted to $10 at the Pinnacle Grill, and free chocolate truffles make an appearance in the Explorer's Lounge each evening.
3. Royal Caribbean's Cafe Promenade offers high-quality coffee without the price tag. It's no Starbucks, but Cafe Promenade is a step above what you'd find at the buffet.
4. Caviar in the Surf, anyone? If you plump for an ultra-luxury cruise with Seabourn, check out their Caviar in the Surf, which is completely free. It’s not available on all cruises, but typically warm-weather destination trips, voyages when beach barbecues take place. This extraordinary experience sees crew wade into the ocean water to serve ice-cold Champagne and caviar on surfboards.