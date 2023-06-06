4 Luxury Cruise Lines That Are Rocking Destination Immersion

1. Azamara Club Cruises

The first thing Azamara wants potential cruisers to know is that it's all about destination immersion -- and that's not just marketing lingo. The line is dedicated to finding creative ways to let its passengers experience the ports its two ships visit.

To start, every sailing features an AzAmazing Evening, a free shoreside experience open to all passengers that highlights the region's culture. Think a private acrobatic show by Les Farfadais at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, or a Maori cultural performance at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in New Zealand. For-fee excursions also focus on giving passengers a local perspective; for, example, Meet Local tours bring you to homes, farms or even small local businesses to interact with the owners and learn about their daily life, while Nights Local tours let you experience the nightlife or after-hours scene during a late-night stay. Other tours might be themed around food, outdoor adventures and biking.

Azamara is also going immersive on a higher level with its itineraries. Instead of only doing overview-style sailings, where you're in a different country every day, Azamara now offers country-intensive voyages, which focus on exploring one country in depth in order to really get to know it. Options include one-country cruises to Costa Rica, Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Cuba, Spain, Norway, Italy, Japan, Croatia, Greece and France. The line also makes a point to align its ships' schedules with major events, such as Venice's Redentore Festival, the Monaco Grand Prix and the British Open, so passengers can experience famous festivals and sporting competitions.