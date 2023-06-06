5 Best Beaches in the Mediterranean to Visit by Cruise Ship

Ksamil Beach, from Sarande, Albania

A stone's throw from Corfu, 25 minutes south of Sarande cruise port, Ksamil beach is a hidden gem with the best of both worlds: rugged beauty reminiscent of Greece and the Albanian Riviera's unspoiled charm. Few tourists visit the beach, but those who do get to enjoy its Caribbean-blue water, delicious seafood (the mussels are a must) and tiny islands that are only a quick swim or paddleboard ride away. A bonus for history buffs: Ksamil is within close proximity to the ancient ruins of Butrint.

