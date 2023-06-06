5 Best Carnival Spirit Cruise Tips

Carnival Spirit will give Queenslanders easy access to Carnival Cruise Line's family-friendly cruises when it arrives in its new homeport of Brisbane in October 2020,.

The ship is set to sail year-round to the South Pacific, along with shorter cruises to popular destinations in North Queensland. Much smaller than the Sydney-based Carnival Splendor, it's bound to appeal to people who prefer mid-size ships.

Here's how to make the most of your Carnival Spirit Cruise.

1. Get wet fast on the waterslides.

Be brave and jump on some of the fastest rides at sea at Carnival WaterWorks. This onboard water park is a maze of colourful tunnels that slip and slide you through spiralling awesomeness.

The scarily steep Green Thunder is a challenge to be conquered early on your cruise. It doesn't matter how brave you are, your knees will start to tremble as soon as the countdown begins. But don't worry: when you're travelling at 65 km per hour, it's all over in seven seconds.

2. Love that Serenity.

Head to Deck 9 for some quiet time at the Serenity Adult Only Retreat if you need to escape the children -- either yours or someone else's. With a pool, hot tub and bar, this 18+ area feels different to the rest of the ship. It's more modern, more elegant. Grab a cocktail and marvel at the 180-degree ocean views.

3. Rely on a good coffee.

Make friends with the barista at the Coffee Bar and you'll be set for your morning latte, cappuccino or macchiato. Carnival Cruise Line knows how much Aussies love their coffee and crewmembers have been trained to meet the highest standards so you won't be disappointed.

4. Cook like a pro.

Brush up on your cooking skills with demonstrations from Carnival Spirit's team of chefs. They show you how to transform humble ingredients into gourmet fare in an hour-long session that's great for all the family. Feeling hungry? Taste tests are all part of the fun here. Check the daily newsletter for times.

5. Find the Sweet Spot.

It's easier than you think to find Spirit's Sweet Spot: Just look out for that freshly made marble cake, the squares of cherry crumble and lemon cream pies. It's sugary snack heaven. (Extra charges apply.)