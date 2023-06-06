5 Best Carnival Sunshine Cruise Tips

5. Eat at Bonsai Sushi

One of our favorite sushi restaurants at sea happens to be on Carnival Sunshine (and select other Carnival ships), and it's definitely not to be missed. The a la carte menu at Bonsai Sushi serves up a handful of reasonably priced starters, sushi and sashimi (ranging from $1.50 to $7), $7 noodle bowls -- as well as a splurge-worthy "Ship for Two" at $22 that includes soup, salad, a Bang Bang Bonsai Sushi roll, California roll and six pieces of sushi. Bear in mind: Because of the restaurant's popularity, it tends to fill up fast.