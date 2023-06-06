5 Best Celebrity Reflection Cruise Tips

Celebrity Reflection, the last ship in Celebrity Cruises' Solstice Class, is one of the most feature-packed of the line. The cruise ship boasts numerous specialty dining restaurants, a multimillion-dollar investment in art and the gorgeous Lawn Club, where passengers can spread out on real grass. The adults-only Solarium provides a serene escape from the ship's hustle and bustle, while cool and inviting features like sunbeds for two and giant hammocks beg for your lounging attention. Let our Celebrity Reflection cruise tips help your figure out how to spend your time onboard.

Tip 1: Picnic on the Lawn

Celebrity Cruises was the first line to introduce genuine grass -- the kind that actually needs to be mowed -- on its ships. Dubbed the Lawn Club, this space is perfect for playing bocce or croquet, or simply plopping down on a blanket with a picnic basket; Celebrity Reflection crew will even put together a hamper for you (complete with a bottle of wine) for a fee, or create your own picnic lunch by grabbing food from the buffet.

Tip 2: Order a Couple of Martinis

Reflection's martini bar might be the most popular spot on the ship -- for good reason. Sit at the bar with a couple of friends and order two martini flights, then watch (and make a video of) the bartenders as they put on a bottle-twirling show you won't forget. Visit before the crowds do -- it fills up about an hour before dinner -- to ensure the bartenders have time for the theatrics, and tip well. They deserve it.

Tip 3: Take a Group to Le Petit Chef at Qsine

Le Petit Chef at Qsine is Celebrity Reflection's dinner "theater" venue, if you can call a two-inch tall animated chef having adventures on your dinner table theater. The atmosphere is heavy on fun; with diners oohing and laughing as the animated chef attempts to pull together the very meals you'll be dining on.

Tip 4: Chill at the Spa

Reflection's Canyon Ranch Spa is located at the front of the ship. Sure, you can book massages or facials and the like here, but the best part might be Persian Garden, a gorgeous, relaxing space that includes a scrub and salt bar, an aroma steam room, heated ceramic tile loungers and uninterrupted sea views. If you're staying in an AquaClass cabin, access to this area is complimentary. Otherwise, a daily fee applies.

Tip 5: Get Lost at the Hideaway

You'll feel like a bird in the Hideaway, where comfy seating comes in the form of "nests" that hang from the top deck of the two-deck area, providing views of the rest of the space a deck below. The decor, inspired by nature, is peaceful, and the Hideaway is a great spot for hanging out, catching up on some reading or doing some discreet people-watching.