5 Best Cities for Pre- and Post-Cruise Stays on the Rhine River

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Perhaps no other European city allows you to accomplish more in a day than Amsterdam. The quirky Netherlands capital is small, with only a fraction of the population of nearby cities like Brussels and Cologne, and full of walking and biking paths that make it easy to get around. As far as what there is to see, Amsterdam is home to three famous sites -- the Anne Frank House, Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum -- as well as myriad canals and "crooked" houses, which make for great photo opps.

Who would love it: art lovers, bikers, World War II history buffs

Which cruise lines go there: Viking River Cruises, AmaWaterways, Avalon Waterways, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Tauck River Cruising, Vantage Deluxe World Travel, Grand Circle Cruise Line, Scenic, Emerald Waterways, Crystal River Cruises, CroisiEurope