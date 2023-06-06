4. P&O Cruises Horizon Restaurant

Why We Love It: The Horizon Buffet has as a live cooking station for pancakes and omelettes for breakfast; and wok-fried noodles -- served with food of your choice -- for lunch, and pre-plated salads in small bowls. There is a daily theme, which might be Indian or Mediterranean or Best of British which will include a daily roast with all the trimmings, and meals and snacks are available all day. The Horizon leads outside onto the main Lido area, where there is extra seating and also the Lido Grill, which cooks up burgers, hot dogs, vegetable kebabs and fish 'n' chips.

There's plenty of choice here, from full English breakfast, pastries and fruit in the mornings to several excellent curries, and a beautifully presented array of cakes and pre-plated desserts, including gluten-free, vegan and low sugar options.