5 Best Cruise Ship Water Parks

The Splashy Leader in Cruise Ship Water Parks is Carnival WaterWorks

Offering the largest fleet of water parks at sea by far, Carnival Cruise Line is known for keeping things fun and light, even while drenched head to toe. Each of Carnival's cruise ships feature at least one spiraling waterslide, but more than half have a version of Carnival's more extravagant WaterWorks aqua park, which includes, at minimum, a 300-foot slide and side-by-side racing slides among other water features.

The newest water parks are on Carnival's newest cruise ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, both of which feature a pair of see-through spiral racing slides, Blue Lightning and Orange Thunder, plus the line’s signature Twister waterslide. Add in a giant dumping bucket and an enormous splash space and you’ve got a floating paradise for water park lovers. Plus, all that wet fun is topped off on both vessels with the addition of Bolt, by the only rollercoaster at sea.

Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic and Carnival Dream offer Twister and DrainPipe, a 104-foot tube that empties into a giant funnel. Carnival Breeze and Carnival Magic also have PowerDrencher tipping buckets, mini-racers and splash parks.

The WaterWorks area onboard Carnival Sunshine edges out the other slides with a 334-foot-long Twister waterslide, twin 235-foot-long slides that are part of Speedway Splash, mini-racers, a splash park, PowerDrencher and a total of 40 interactive water features.

Carnival Vista and Carnival Panorama, meanwhile, feature an enclosed water tube Kaleid-O-Slide, on which riders make their way around 455 feet of twists and turns on one- or two-person rafts. As if that weren't dizzying enough, the Kaleid-O-Slide actually looks like a kaleidoscope, with colorful rotating lights and trippy visual effects.

Carnival Horizon features the cruise line's only Dr. Seuss-themed WaterWorks, with a striped Cat in the Hat slide, a polka-dotted Fun Things slide featuring special effects, and of course buckets, mini-racers and a splash area.