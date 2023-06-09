The Caribbean

Why: With things cooling off in the autumn for many cruisers, sun-lovers who want to hold on to summer for as long as possible should look to the Caribbean, where the temperatures are still high and the snorkelling and ziplining are still good. But warm temps aside, what really makes a Caribbean cruise attractive at this time of year are the lower prices, driven partly by smaller demand (the kiddos are all back from summer break) and the fact that it's hurricane season. It's very possible your sailing might be affected by a hurricane, and cruise lines realise that cruisers might be hesitant to sail during hurricane season months so lower their prices to lure passengers onboard.

When to Go: The Pacific hurricane season begins May 15, while the Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1. Both run to November 30. The most active months in the Eastern Caribbean and along the U.S. East Coast are mid-August to September. In the Western Caribbean, the most active months are from mid-August to early November. Those are, therefore, your best dates for getting autumn deals on cruises to the Caribbean.

Caribbean Cruises

