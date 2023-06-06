1. Royal Caribbean's Adventure Ocean

Ships: Allure of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas

Why We Love It: While all Royal Caribbean kids clubs are incredible, Oasis-class ships top them all with roughly 28,700 square feet per ship dedicated to children's facilities. Adventure Ocean's top-deck hub includes play spaces for the different age groups, a nursery for babies and toddlers, hangouts for teens and tweens, a video arcade, a science lab and a theatre. A packed programme of fun activities keeps the little ones happy, while DJ classes and plenty of video games appeal to the hard-to-please teen set.