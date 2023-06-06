It's almost summer and you're ready for a nice long holiday. Whether it’s a family getaway during the kids’ long summer break, a romantic couples escape or a solo adventure; June through September is a wonderful time to get away from it all on a cruise.

From polar adventures and the Alaskan wilderness to the classic cultural landmarks and silky beaches of the Mediterranean, these are the seven best summer cruises.

1. British Isles

Cruises lines were fast to craft voyages around the British Isles when the UK’s ban on cruising lifted in 2021. It was the perfect time to offer a summer of sailings that would show off the British Isles (England, Scotland, Wales, and all of the surrounding islands, including Ireland) and its craggy coastline, velvety-soft shores and historic cities.

British Isles cruises continue to be popular among couples, families and solo travellers, with a raft of cruise lines continuing to sail here during summer. You could relax on Cornish beaches, delve into the history of Liverpool, imbibe at Scottish distilleries and dine off ultra-fresh seafood in the Orkney Islands. In Cork, one of the best things to do is explore Irish food culture at the famous English Market, while Belfast is home to the world-class Titanic Museum.

2. Alaska

You can only cruise to Alaska during the spring and summer months, with the season starting in May and ending in September. If you're a fan of awe-inspiring views, an abundance of wildlife, fascinating history and adventurous activities like zip lining and hiking, then Alaska is the cruise destination for you. Ketchikan is dubbed the "Rain Capital of Alaska," and the forecast can be chilly and wet, but many cruise travellers are pleasantly surprised to encounter warm weather and sunny days on Alaska cruises. (And don't forget about cruisetours. Alaska's interior can be exceptionally mild and dry.)

3. Mediterranean

A quintessential Mediterranean cruise is a good starting point if you’re new to cruising. You’ll typically choose between an Eastern or Western Mediterranean voyage, though some longer sailings will feature both.

Eastern Mediterranean cruises depart from Venice, Italy, or Athens, Greece, visiting

Greece, Croatia, Montenegro and sometimes Turkey and Cyprus. Western Mediterranean cruises include Spain, France, Italy and sometimes Malta, with departures from Civitavecchia (Rome) or Barcelona.

Mediterranean voyages offer the chance to witness the big-hitting landmarks of the Acropolis in Athens, La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and the Colosseum in Rome. Gorgeous tavernas and sparkling waters of the Greek islands, rolling vineyards in France and Italy and ancient churches and castles in Spain, make the Mediterranean one of the best summer cruise destinations.

4. Norwegian Fjords

If you want to see Europe in milder temperatures, a Norwegian fjords cruise offers the perfect summer cruise. You could either fly to Amsterdam or Copenhagen to cruise to the Norwegian fjords or opt for a no-sail voyage from the UK.

The landscape of the Norwegian fjords is extraordinary. Sail into glassy waters surrounded by razor-sharp mountains and thick pine forests, with waterfalls cascading down hulking rocks as winter’s snow melts away. Highlights include the cities of Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger with excellent museums on the country's maritime history. Smaller ports such as Olden, Flam and Alesund offer the chance to hike, kayak and visit milk-hued glaciers.

5. Southern Caribbean

The quintessential Caribbean cruise is always a great summer choice, but if you want to reduce your risk of running into a hurricane, head south. The Southern Caribbean islands experience storms less frequently than the Western or Eastern Caribbean islands, and they still provide white-sand beaches, fantastic snorkelling and diving, and delicious seafood and other regional specialties. Popular islands include the French West Indies (Martinique, Guadalupe and St. Bart's), St. Lucia, Dominica, and Grenada and the ABCs (Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao), with Barbados and Puerto Rico as main embarkation ports.

Fewer ships head that way, too, so the crowds aren't quite as bad, either.

6. Arctic

Want some adventure this summer and don't mind the cold? Grab a parka and your camera, and sign up for a cruise north of the Arctic Circle. You'll be rewarded with endless sunlight, views of wildlife (polar bears, reindeer and more) and unique landscapes. You'll only find sailings June through September, and if you want to go as far north as you can, stick with July and August when the ice retreats. Mainstream cruise lines do bring their creature comforts to the icy North, but opt for a more bare-bones expedition vessel if you want to push farther with a crew of naturalists in the likes of Greenland and Norway.

7. Baltic

Summer is the only time of year you can sail to the Baltic Sea and while it remains a popular destination, don’t expect to call on St Petersburg, since all lines have dropped calls to Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

That being said, the Baltic Sea is still a wonderful summer cruise destination. The cities of Tallinn, Estonia; Klaipeda, Lithuania; Riga, Latvia; Gdansk, Poland and Helsinki, Finland, offer a melody of culture, art, history and gastronomy. Although you’ll also find at least one sea day on a Baltic Sea itinerary, these cruises aren't for travellers who just want to relax. You'll be on the go every day, so pack your best walking shoes, and prepare to explore.

