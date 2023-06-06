5 Dreamy Cruise Experiences You Might Not Know Exist

1. Champagne and Caviar Beach Parties

Popping bottles and nibbling on caviar while standing waist-deep in the water might sound like something out of a hip-hop music video. But it's how luxury small-ship lines like Seabourn and Seadream Yacht Club throw a beach party.

Known as Caviar in the Surf and Champagne & Caviar Splash Party, respectively, the popular activity involves the ship's officers floating out Champagne bottles, caviar tins and other accoutrements on surf boards to passengers wading in the sea. The group sips and schmoozes, while a barbecue lunch and drinks await them on shore. If this isn't living the high life, we don't know what is.