5 Free Things to Do on Sky Princess

5. Movies Under the Stars

A hit movie, hot popcorn, a comfy lounger and a cool sea breeze: that's Movies Under the Stars in a nutshell. It's a nice way to spend an evening at sea with your kids or cuddled up with your significant other. There are even blankets for if it gets too cold. (Passengers lucky enough to snag one of the two oversized Sky Suites will have a front row seat to any movie they want, right on their massive wraparound balconies.)