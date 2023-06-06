5 Off-the-Beaten-Path Pacific Island Ports

Conflict Islands

Few people have heard of this privately-owned atoll in Papua New Guinea and yet it is one of the most beautiful pieces of paradise in the world. Exclusive to Carnival brands such as P&O, Princess, Cunard and Holland America Line, it has a higher diversity of fish species than the Great Barrier Reef and beaches that are out of your dreams. Contrary to its name, the Conflict Islands are peaceful and pristine, with no other tourists or residents in sight.

Cruise ship passengers have exclusive access to Panasesa Island. Fringed with native shrubs and palm trees, a long, thin strip of white sand is flanked by calm, clear, turquoise water. At one end is an open-air bar called Due South, offering plenty of shaded seating, a sea breeze and ocean views.

The other side of the island is devoted to water sports including kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding and snorkelling. Among the shore excursions (bookable in advance) are guided tours on an outrigger canoe or a glass-bottom boat, a nature walk, or a visit to the turtle nursery, where you can hand-feed, adopt and name baby turtles.

The port has recently been upgraded with a second pier on the other side of the island so that ships can gain access under all sea conditions. To keep things simple, all the prices are in Australian dollars.