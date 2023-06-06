5 Reasons to Take a Fall Foliage Cruise

Fall is Mother Nature's magic show. Dazzling hues of burgundy, crimson and gold transform the landscape, beckoning us to embrace the outdoors. Instead of limiting yourself to your hometown leaf display, opt for a fall foliage cruise in Canada and New England.

Itineraries run the gamut from five nights to more than two weeks, and take place during the leaf-peeping high season between late September and mid-October. Most ships disembark from New York or Boston and call at ports like Bar Harbor, Quebec City and Prince Edward Island. For a more intimate leaf-peeping experience, splurge on a river cruise through New York's Hudson Valley or a luxury cruise to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Are pretty leaves the only reason to take a fall foliage cruise? Certainly not. Here are five compelling reasons to take a fall foliage cruise.