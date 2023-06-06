5 Things Not to Do on Ovation of the Seas

2. Skip the activity waiver

There are few things more depressing for mega-ship cruisers than queuing for an activity, only to discover they can't do it when they finally reach the front of the line. If you want to participate in activities such as the iFly, FlowRider, rock climbing wall and roller skating, you will need to complete an activities waiver first. Fortunately, this is easy to do. Sign the form online before you board the ship, via the in-room television, using one of the touch screens around the ship or at the sign-in counter for each activity. Note: these counters are often in a different spot to the activity itself. For example, the FlowRider sign-in desk is located indoors on Deck 15 next to the rock climbing wall.