5 Things Not to Do on Ovation of the Seas

Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas offers an impressive array of "must dos" such as the first dodgem cars at sea and Wonderland, a quirky, interactive restaurant. But what about the things you shouldn't do? Here are five things you should avoid doing on Ovation of the Seas.
You need one more thing in addition to a sense of adventure to roller skate or iFly on Ovation of the Seas: socks. Long ones are the most comfortable for roller skating. In addition to socks, you will also need to wear sneakers or similar shoes on the iFly. While there are some available to borrow, it is more comfortable to bring your own.
There are few things more depressing for mega-ship cruisers than queuing for an activity, only to discover they can't do it when they finally reach the front of the line. If you want to participate in activities such as the iFly, FlowRider, rock climbing wall and roller skating, you will need to complete an activities waiver first. Fortunately, this is easy to do. Sign the form online before you board the ship, via the in-room television, using one of the touch screens around the ship or at the sign-in counter for each activity. Note: these counters are often in a different spot to the activity itself. For example, the FlowRider sign-in desk is located indoors on Deck 15 next to the rock climbing wall.
Book seats for shows using the online cruise planner or as soon as possible onboard via the RoyalIQ app or touch screens around the ship or you could miss out. Even if you have a reservation, arrive early for the pick of the seats (and a good excuse to enjoy another cocktail while you wait for showtime) or you could end up separated from your travelling companions or seated behind a pole for "Pixels."
All power in the room shuts down when the SeaPass card is removed from the slot by the door, something worth remembering if you are charging devices when you go out. Cruisers with a WOWband can leave their SeaPass card in the slot 24/7 but this isn't environmentally friendly. Charging devices overnight is a better idea.
While it is great to experience new destinations, it can be just as much fun staying onboard Ovation of the Seas on port days. This is especially true if you have previously visited a stop on the itinerary. While everyone else is off sightseeing, you can ride the North Star multiple times (without a reservation) and enjoy facilities such as the whirlpools and table tennis tables in the SeaPods with just a handful of other passengers.