5 Things to Love About Carnival Radiance

2. Top Deck Fun for Kids and Adults

Carnival Victory's top deck is getting a massive makeover as the ship turns into Radiance, with attractions for fun seekers of all ages. Active additions include a SportSquare complex with a ropes course, a basketball court, mini-golf and outdoor tables for Ping-Pong, foosball and pool, and a WaterWorks water park with a tunnel slide, twister slide, PowerDrencher dump bucket and splash area for little kids.

For those seeking more relaxing fun, a new Serenity Retreat provides a kid-free respite with padded lounge chairs, bar service and hot tubs.