Does the mention of "you’ve got a friend in me" make you hum? Love Pixar films like "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.", "Ratatouille", "Up", "Coco", and "The Incredibles"? Then roundup your family and check out the brand-new Pixar Day at Sea special sailings on Disney Fantasy.

Denise Case, Director of Entertainment/Creative for Disney Cruise Line, said they worked for three years in conjunction with Pixar Studios to create this new day at sea. (As a refresher, other Disney days at sea include Star Wars and Marvel themes).

"You can never put enough joy in the world," Case said, making sure to do just that, with the embodiment of Joy (the character from "Inside Out") on a Disney ship in deck parties, meet & greets, and more.

After sailing on the inaugural voyage of this special cruise, we have five reasons why Disney Cruise Line’s Pixar Day at Sea may be just the vacation for you.