5 Ways to Get Face Time with Your Favorite Celebs on a Theme Cruise

If you're about to embark on a theme cruise, it's most likely because you're pretty passionate about something or wish to be whisked away for a few days of fun and fandom. You may be a New Kids on the Block-head who's still "Hangin' Tough"; a fan of "The Walking Dead" just dying to hang with Norman Reedus; or a rock 'n wrestling fan who hopes to hit the lido deck with the best -- and biggest -- of 'em.

Indeed, the list of theme cruises is as endless as the types of fans they attract. There's one thing they all have in common, however: a desire for a selfie and some face time with a favorite celeb.

Here are five ways you can achieve that dream: