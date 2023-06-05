5 Ways to Retox on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Cruisers heading off on Virgin Voyages' first ship, Scarlet Lady, will get a hefty dose of Vitamin Sea, the line's catchphrase for a slew of onboard wellness offerings.

There's an outdoor running track, the open-air Perch yoga zone, complimentary B-Complex (burn, build, balance or bike) gym sessions and a Gym & Tonic bar where you can sip all manner of cold-pressed juices (carrot, ginger and echinacea, anyone?) after working up a sweat.

But, if all that sounds too exhausting -- or healthy -- don't despair. Even Sir Richard Branson, the self-confessed fitness fanatic boss of the new line concedes that afterward you can reward your effort with a trip to the bar and dancing until the wee hours in the nightclub. Not only can you, he highly recommends you do!

So, when you've finished with the detox and it's time to retox -- be it some naughty but nice food or a bit of unadulterated hedonism -- we've found five ways to undo all that healthy work you just did.