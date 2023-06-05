5 Ways to Retox on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady

Cruisers heading off on Virgin Voyages' first ship, Scarlet Lady, will get a hefty dose of Vitamin Sea, the line's catchphrase for a slew of onboard wellness offerings.
There's an outdoor running track, the open-air Perch yoga zone, complimentary B-Complex (burn, build, balance or bike) gym sessions and a Gym & Tonic bar where you can sip all manner of cold-pressed juices (carrot, ginger and echinacea, anyone?) after working up a sweat.
But, if all that sounds too exhausting -- or healthy -- don't despair. Even Sir Richard Branson, the self-confessed fitness fanatic boss of the new line concedes that afterward you can reward your effort with a trip to the bar and dancing until the wee hours in the nightclub. Not only can you, he highly recommends you do!
So, when you've finished with the detox and it's time to retox -- be it some naughty but nice food or a bit of unadulterated hedonism -- we've found five ways to undo all that healthy work you just did.
With 20 spots onboard Scarlet Lady, there are plenty of places to blow the diet, but we recommend Razzle Dazzle. While this colourful restaurant might be the ship's "veggie forward" eatery, it's not all holier than thou. The menu has a "naughty" section with items such as a fried chicken sandwich and fries, or crazy Cobb salad with chicken, bacon and blue cheese, which you can get with a side order of chips, too.
Other diet-busting items include coconut milk fairy toast -- a supersweet treat covered with rainbow sprinkles -- along with mudslide, stuffed red velvet or matcha white chocolate cookies.
It's time to balance out all those calories you burned off in the gym, and we've done the math for you. Running a mile burns about 100 calories. A glass of Champagne has just about 95 calories. Therefore, a glass of bubbly is perfect compensation for pounding the Runway Jogging Track. Run 2 miles and you can have two glasses!
Scarlet Lady makes it so easy to reward yourself with its Shake for Champagne on-demand delivery service -- You'll need to have the Virgin Voyages app on your phone. Just give your phone a shake (yet more calories burned) to reveal the secret Champagne button, press it and wait for your fizz to arrive in a bright red bucket. If Champagne isn't to your taste, we promise there are plenty of other options onboard.
With so many reasons to sleep late (breakfast at 2 a.m., drag brunches), there's no excuse for going to bed early. Not to mention the serious case of FOMO you'll be feeling if you've missed the previous nights' festivities at The Manor, the two-story, multipurpose bar, show lounge and nightclub. Head here after dark for banging music, laser light shows and uninterrupted dancing until the wee hours of the morning.
Now that you've spent lots of time strengthening your legs, feel free to put them at risk by climbing on a table to dance. Those who've splashed out on a Mega RockStar Massive Suite will have the easiest time of it, as the balcony table actually has a set of stairs leading to the top for easy table top dancing.
A word of warning: Though Branson's penchant is for dancing on tables, we can't promise the crew on Scarlet Lady will be thrilled if you jump onto a table in a restaurant to show off your best moves, but we say throw caution to the wind.
While we're not encouraging anyone to take up smoking, if you already enjoy a cigarette or two, you'll find a couple of spots onboard to indulge, including in the casino. Keep in mind, no matter how on trend Scarlet Lady is, certain things are still a no-no, so leave your pot at home.