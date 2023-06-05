6 Best Babymoon Cruises

You're pregnant and yearning for a relaxing getaway with your spouse before baby arrives. Have you considered a babymoon cruise?

Cruises make ideal babymoons. There's food everywhere, including room service for those late-night cravings. Plus they make planning easy; the cruise ship serves as hotel, restaurant, entertainment venue, spa and transportation. You can do as little or much as you want, and there's a doctor onboard ... just in case.

Moms-to-be should note that you can't cruise in your third trimester, so cruise babymoons are best taken in the second trimester. Also, while Zika outbreaks have decreased, there's still some potential risk to cruising the popular destinations of the Caribbean and Mexico.

If you're excited about sailing while pregnant, here are our six favorite babymoon cruise itineraries.