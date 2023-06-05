For a growing number of people, long weekends are a great excuse to leave their troubles behind at the shore and enjoy the ultimate party weekend onboard the best cruise ships.

Not only do short cruises leaving from U.S. ports tend to be budget-friendly, but they also generally appeal to millennials and anyone looking for an easy way to escape the grind and let loose while still getting back to work Monday (or maybe Tuesday).

We researched three- and four-night cruises leaving from U.S. ports in Florida, Texas and California with top-rated cruise lines to come up with this list of the best party cruise ships. These cruises are so good you'll probably come up with a few creative excuses for playing hooky from work by the time you've finished reading this article.