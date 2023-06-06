6 Craziest Cruise Ship Parties

4. Royal Caribbean's Prohibition Party

Royal is known for over-the-top entertainment and activities, but its Prohibition Party is a secret. (A lapel pin and code get you into the event.) Available once per cruise, only on Allure and Oasis of the Seas, in the Jazz on 4 lounge, this soiree will take you back to the 1920s in speakeasy style, complete with a live jazz band and handcrafted cocktails inspired by the era. Plus, the line promises "a few surprises" throughout the night. (Expect some comedic touches thrown in to the evening's entertainment.) This party is for adults 21 and older, and costs $35; reservations are required. A selection of drinks and appetizers is included in the price.