1. Vegan Cuisine

As more people strive for healthier, plant-based diets, cruise lines have jumped on the trend. Oceania Cruises was an early leader, introducing a plant-based menu a few years ago, and now has the most comprehensive vegan menu at sea. The upscale line recently added more than 200 new dishes to its breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, including a Hawaiian poke bowl, truffle mac and cheese and green curry stir fry with eggplant and oyster mushrooms.

Sister line Regent Seven Seas Cruises recently introduced its own 200-dish vegan menu, featuring such items as a wild mushroom tart and spiced potato & green pea samosas.

Among the mainstream lines, Royal Caribbean has taken the lead, announcing in 2019 a three-course vegan menu available in main dining rooms fleetwide, as well as selections at the line's Windjammer Cafe.

Vegans on Carnival Cruise Line ships make a beeline to the Lido Deck eateries. You can get a yummy vegan burger at meat-centric celebrity Chef Guy Fieri's Guy's Burger Joint or concoct your own burrito at the Blue Iguana Cantina. In the main dining rooms on Carnival ships, you might ask for a vegan Indian food sampler platter.

On Virgin Voyages' soon-to-debut Scarlet Lady, the Razzle Dazzle restaurant will have what the line is calling a "nice" menu of plant-based vegetarian and vegan dishes such as the Impossible Burger. (There's also a "naughty" menu so you can spike your smoothie with a shot of booze.)

