6 Cruise Ship Cabins to Avoid

"What cruise cabins should I avoid on a cruise?" It's a question that first-time cruisers and even those who've been on several sailings can't help but wonder when planning their dream getaway. In fact, the process of choosing a cruise ship cabin can be more confusing than you think, making it a challenge to any novice trying to figure out what cabins to avoid on their cruise.
To help you, we've created a list of the worst cabins on most larger cruise ships, from cramped interior rooms to the noisiest accommodation. Read our advice so you can find out which cruise ship cabins to avoid and the best cabin on a cruise ship, hopefully letting you wake up a tad more refreshed during your holiday.
Here are six cruise ship cabins to avoid on your next voyage.
Interior cruise rooms, also called inside cabins, are usually some of the cheapest on any ship. But you're usually making some big sacrifices to score that bargain. For starters, they are generally small -- and that's by already compact cruise cabin standards.
To give you an example of just how small interior cruise rooms can be on a cruise, the average master bedroom in a British household runs about 147 square feet, according to the most recent Local Authority Building Control studies.
By comparison, on P&O Cruises, inside cabins run from a tiny 134 square feet up to a more generous 205 square feet.
Before booking an inside cabin, carefully read the dimensions and check out deck plans before booking. You'll want to see whether an interior-facing balcony is included in the total square footage, which means the room itself may be even tinier. Additionally, just because you've sailed with a line before doesn't mean that they've maintained the size of their interior rooms as they launch new classes of ships.
It's important to note that some cruise ship rooms on newer vessels seem to be smaller than those found on their older siblings. For example, Haven suites on Norwegian's Breakaway and Getaway are smaller than the suites on its Gem-class ships. Even if you've sailed a line before, don't assume cabin sizes are similar from ship to ship.
If a view is important to you, make sure you know what you're getting before you book. An obstructed-view cabin might cost less, but the quality of the vista varies from room to room. One view might be only partially obstructed, meaning that sunrises and sunsets over the ocean may still be mostly visible. However, other obstructed-view cabins might look out onto a lifeboat.
If you’re planning on a bucket-list worthy sailing across the Atlantic on Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 (with several back-to-back sea days) and you’re looking forward to enjoying hours spent reading, relaxing and enjoying drinks on your balcony with endless ocean views, you’re not going to want to avoid a cabin with obstructed views.
Meanwhile, passengers on Caribbean Princess vow that even cabins categorized as having a fully obstructed view still provide room for photo ops and ocean-gazing. Consider when an obstructed view cabin might work for you. If you plan on spending little time in your cruise ship cabin or are on a port-intensive holiday, booking a balcony cabin with an obstructed view might be a great way to get some outdoor space at a slightly cheaper fare.
It's helpful to read the reviews of others who have stayed in the room that's caught your eye to know which cruise ship cabins to avoid. The Cruise Critic boards offer thousands of reader reviews and feedback from cruisers across every line, making them a great place to start.
Failing to check the deck plan is a big new-to-cruise mistake that might put you in a cruise cabin to avoid. Why? If you're a light sleeper, anything near a dance club, sports venue, lido deck or all-night eatery could mean throbbing bass, bouncing basketballs and the sweet sound of deck chairs scraping well into the night. You'll also want to steer clear of rooms near the galley unless you like a soundtrack of bumping, rolling, shouting and stomping around the clock.
Noisy cabins on Britannia, one of the most popular cruise ships for Brits, include those located below the Sunset Bar on Deck 15, while noisy cabins on Arcadia might include those on Deck 10, the Sun Deck, directly next to The Crow’s Nest.
It's widely agreed that the best passenger deck to choose is one sandwiched between other passenger decks -- you might run into noisy neighbours, but it's unlikely they'll have access to pots, pans or a high-tech sound system. Additionally, a cruise line will be more equipped to handle a passenger noise complaint rather than a request to move your cabin on what could be a fully booked ship.
Keep in mind that any rooms or suites near kid-friendly outdoor amenities might not be the calmest spots. You'll also very likely be near children in other rooms.
You'll also want to identify where crew service entrances are located -- stories of slamming doors day and night are common. Lifts and staircases can also be high-traffic, noisy areas of a cruise ship (that are near cabins on some ships).
And don't forget the cruise ship engine. While humming noises put some to sleep, the loud buzz of machinery might not exactly be restful to others, making these some of the worst cabins on a cruise ship. Passengers on the lowest deck are most likely to hear the engine or even anchor sounds.
A view is always preferable to no view, but beware: Cabins that open onto a promenade deck offer little privacy, even with curtains closed.
Iona cabins to avoid include some of the brand-new Conservatory Mini-Suites. Some of these cabin types are on Deck 8, the Promenade Deck, which means fellow passengers can peer right into your cabin. These cabins are not technically listed as “cabins with an obstructed view”, but there is a disconnect between your balcony and the ocean.
This was the complaint of one cruiser in an oceanview cabin on the lower promenade deck of Holland America's Volendam. The line's Lanai cabins boast sliding-glass doors with one-way views offering total concealment, but don't forget to shut them if you're planning a private moment -- this isn't your backyard.
Other cruise ship cabins to avoid if privacy is at the top of your list include the mini-suites beneath the SeaWalk on Royal Princess and Regal Princess and cabins facing the Boardwalk and Central Park areas on Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships. If you're on the lowest level of these cabins, you might find yourself keeping your curtains closed for the length of the cruise to keep out prying eyes. Forward cabins with balconies can also lead to privacy concerns. They are often tiered, allowing those above to see directly onto your balcony.
Rough seas or not, motion sickness can ruin a cruise holiday. If you know you have a history of seasickness -- or you're not sure -- your best cabin on a cruise ship will be the more stable cruise ship rooms at midship and on a lower deck, where rocking motion is less likely to be felt. A cruise ship balcony room might be worth investigating if you're prone to seasickness, as being able to see the horizon line may reduce nausea.
Rough waters can be anticipated by itinerary and the time of year you're sailing. Generally, in the winter months, seas are rougher (especially in the Atlantic). If you don't have a stomach of steel, the cruise ship cabins to avoid are the ones located in parts of the ship that could make you queasy, at the front or back. A deluxe suite at the front of the ship might come with lots of perks, but you won't be able to enjoy them with your head in the toilet.
We're not saying that guarantee cabins should be avoided outright if you're holding out hope that you'll get an upgrade. However, if you want to be sure that your room won't be a pitching, noisy or tiny cabin, you'll probably want to steer clear of this booking scheme. A guarantee cabin isn't actually a type of cabin, but rather a method of booking a cabin. You pick your upgrade by selecting the minimum cabin category that appeals to you, and the cruise line assigns your cabin based on availability closer to the date you leave.
The potential for an upgrade is appealing, and if you're cruising on a budget and don't have a particular issue with any of the cabin dilemmas listed above, then a guarantee cabin could be worth your while. But the gamble could also place you squarely above the anchor, next to a crew entrance or below the theatre. What's worse? You'll have no recourse to complain if you end up with something you don't like.
