6 Cruise Ship Cabins to Avoid

3. Avoid Noisy Cabins Near Buzzy Areas of Your Cruise Ship

Failing to check the deck plan is a big new-to-cruise mistake that might put you in a cruise cabin to avoid. Why? If you're a light sleeper, anything near a dance club, sports venue, lido deck or all-night eatery could mean throbbing bass, bouncing basketballs and the sweet sound of deck chairs scraping well into the night. You'll also want to steer clear of rooms near the galley unless you like a soundtrack of bumping, rolling, shouting and stomping around the clock.

Noisy cabins on Britannia, one of the most popular cruise ships for Brits, include those located below the Sunset Bar on Deck 15, while noisy cabins on Arcadia might include those on Deck 10, the Sun Deck, directly next to The Crow’s Nest.

It's widely agreed that the best passenger deck to choose is one sandwiched between other passenger decks -- you might run into noisy neighbours, but it's unlikely they'll have access to pots, pans or a high-tech sound system. Additionally, a cruise line will be more equipped to handle a passenger noise complaint rather than a request to move your cabin on what could be a fully booked ship.

Keep in mind that any rooms or suites near kid-friendly outdoor amenities might not be the calmest spots. You'll also very likely be near children in other rooms.

You'll also want to identify where crew service entrances are located -- stories of slamming doors day and night are common. Lifts and staircases can also be high-traffic, noisy areas of a cruise ship (that are near cabins on some ships).

And don't forget the cruise ship engine. While humming noises put some to sleep, the loud buzz of machinery might not exactly be restful to others, making these some of the worst cabins on a cruise ship. Passengers on the lowest deck are most likely to hear the engine or even anchor sounds.

