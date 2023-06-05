On today's modern cruise ships, most accommodations slot nicely into four predetermined categories: insides, ocean views, balconies and suites. There is always some variation in shape, size and location, but more often than not cabins within each category will be largely identical to one another -- with the possible exception of suites, which do have a little more built-in "uniqueness" by default.

But buried deep down on the deck plans of many cruise ships are some interesting and one-of-a-kind cabin choices just waiting to be discovered -- if you know where to look.

Here are some of Cruise Critic's favorite fun and funky cruise ship cabins you might want to try out on your next sailing.